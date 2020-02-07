Heavy rains closed roads and prompted cancellations across Henderson County and the region Thursday, and flooded roads delayed the start of school this morning.

The southern portion of Henderson County saw 3 to 4 inches of rain by 5 p.m. Thursday, with other parts of the county soaked with 2 to 3 inches, National Weather Service meteorologist Jeffrey Taylor said.

Transylvania County saw 3 to 5 inches, while Polk County was hit with more than 5 inches of rain.

More than a dozen roads were closed in Hendersonville throughout the day, as well as several more in Henderson County.

Transylvania County Schools let out at noon, and Blue Ridge Community College canceled evening classes. Henderson County Public Schools operated on a normal schedule, but canceled all sports and extracurricular activities scheduled for after 5 p.m.

Henderson County schools were on a two-hour delay this morning due to flooded roads, uncertain travel conditions and the importance of visibility for bus and student drivers, the district said.

Parks across Henderson County, from Jackson and Patton parks in Hendersonville to Bill Moore Community Park and Kate‘s Park in Fletcher, closed due to flooding.

Mills River Town Hall, library and park closed after the Town Hall‘s lower parking lot flooded and was roped off.

Thursday morning, the Columbus Fire Department said on its Facebook page that multiple swiftwater rescues were being made, and advised residents to get to higher ground.

Henderson County emergency personnel responded to some reports of vehicles stranded in high water, with some drivers going around barricades before becoming stuck.

"Our officers have been instructed to issue citations to anyone caught driving around a barricade or road closed sign. Ignoring these road closures not only endangers your life, it endangers the lives of the men and women of emergency services who have to respond to rescue you once you become stranded," the Henderson County Sheriff‘s Office said in a Facebook post.