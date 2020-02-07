As the sounds of classic arcade games zing and whine in the background, Pizza Bonez General Manager Aaron Flahardy explains the brand new restaurant, arcade and sports bar is bringing something a little different to the Jacksonville dining and entertainment world.

“There’s really nothing that has this mix of things. There’s really been a ‘wow’ factor when people walk in here and see what we’ve done,” explained Flahardy.

Located at 754 Ramsey Road in Jacksonville just down from the Carolina Forest subdivision, Flahardy said he expects Pizza Bonez to appeal to a wide swath of diners, drinkers, and gamers. The brainchild of local businessmen Will Morton and Nolan Sydes, the 9,000 square foot business’s main draw will no doubt be its pizza menu and 24 tap draft beer selection. But Pizza Bonez will also feature an entire section devoted to two-player arcade games such as Halo, Space Invaders, Centipede and air hockey. Just down from the arcade, a live stage will feature karaoke and, in the future, a possible venue for local musicians.

Get the news delivered to your inbox: Sign up for our daily newsletters

“It will be dining on one side and entertainment on the other,” said Flahardy. “We’re on a card game play system, just like what you’d get at a Chuck E. Cheese. We’ll have a wall with all the prizes, everything from Chinese finger cuffs to Xbox ones.”

While there are other restaurants that feature game rooms, Flahardy said the selections at Pizza Bonez target adults as well.

“The Halo game is really cool because you can log into your Xbox Live through your phone onto the actual game and it’s WiFi directed,” he explained. “We also have a Beer Pong arcade game and some classic games.”

Flahardy said karaoke would help add to the restaurant’s social atmosphere.

“We have a camera that will shoot the stage so we can put you on the screen anywhere across the room, so you can see yourself sing. We’ll also do music trivia and music Bingo. Eventually we’ll have some cover and house bands playing here,” he commented.

Flahardy said the menu will feature three to four styles of pizzas as well as appetizers, tacos, and chicken wings. Pizza Bonez will also provide plenty of entertainment for its dining customers, with 26 big screen TVs located throughout the bar and eating area, which features 24 draft beer taps and seating for more than 200 customers.

“What we’re really proud of is our good North Carolina brews. This state is really known for its brewery growth, so we have some home brews on our taps,” said Flahardy. “Draft beer is going to be king around here, that’s just kind of the way things are going.”

Oh, and about that name: pizza bones, as it turns out, is simply a slang term for pizza crust. “You have bone and boneless, which is just our thin crust where we take the toppings all the way to the edge,” explained Flahardy.

Flahardy said Pizza Bonez will do a limited opening for invited guests on Feb. 15 and then hold a grand opening for the public on Feb. 17 beginning at 4:30 p.m. The regular operating hours will be Monday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-until, and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-until. In recognition of its mixed clientele, Flahardy said minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian. After 9 p.m., only patrons 18 and over will be allowed.

According to Flahardy, Pizza Bonez’ Jacksonville location is set to be the flagship store for a chain of restaurants across Eastern North Carolina. He said the Jacksonville site was built with an eye toward the future.

“We’re locally owned and locally built. Hopefully, this will be the first of many,” he commented. “The owners have already scoped out land for locations two, three and four. To the average eye this location is off the beaten path, but as someone from Jacksonville it’s really not, it’s just the direction that things are going.”

For more information, visit Facebook.com/PizzaBonez or call 910-333-0759.