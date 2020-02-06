MEETING NOTICE: North Lenoir High School invites the parents of rising ninth-grade students to an informational meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. The meeting is designed to provide parents with up-to-date information to assist their student in making a successful transition to the high school. Topics to be discussed include course information, registration procedures, Advanced Placement (AP) Program, Career & College Promise (CCP) Program, Future Ready Core graduation requirements, high school testing requirements, promotion requirements, attendance policy and athletic eligibility. All parents are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact the North Lenoir High School Counseling Department at 252-527-9184.

FREEDOM CLASSIC: The Freedom Classic will be back in Kinston February 21-23, 2020. Please join the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce in welcoming the Navy and Air Force baseball teams and their families. We ask that you proudly display the patriotic colors at your business and if you have a sign outside your business please welcome them to Kinston on your sign. The Freedom Classic games are: Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m.; AND Sunday at 12:30 p.m. For more information visit www.ncfreedomclassic.com

FUNDRAISING SALE: UNC Lenoir Health Care Volunteers are teaming up to bring you a great day of shopping. The sale will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 13 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Oxford Room at the hospital. Boutique clothing including plus sizes, children’s clothing and accessories, Clara Clark sheets and pillows, Judy Blue Jeans, and much more will be available. Cash, card and payroll deduction accepted.

PEDESTRIAN PLAN COMMUNITY SURVEY: An online survey in both English and Spanish is available at (https://kinstonwalks.metroquest.com/). The survey is open until February 29, 2020, and participants are entered into a $50 raffle prize. Survey responses will guide the planning process to draft the City’s new Pedestrian Plan, in coordination with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and local stakeholders. The Pedestrian Plan Survey will help identify safety issues, problem intersections, barriers, and desired connections like new sidewalks and greenways.