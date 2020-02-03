The Burlington Police Department is investigating after a woman posted on social media expressing concern about an incident that could have been human trafficking last week at the Sheetz on Alamance Road.

Police looking into the matter say they don’t believe it was an attempt at human trafficking as it does not match “the typical patterns” of the crime, but they are sharing information about the signs of trafficking, and how residents can protect themselves.

“We appreciate our community ‘seeing something and saying something’ and reporting encounters such as this to the police department,” the department posted Wednesday, Jan. 29, the day after the incident. “We encourage residents to continue to call the police immediately any time you see or experience suspicious activity.

“Human trafficking, however, can and does occur across the country,” the post continued.

In an effort to educate the community on signs to look for and how to protect themselves, police are directing citizens to https://humantraffickinghotline.org/. Information about human trafficking, prevention and statistics from across the country and state-by-state are available.