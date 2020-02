WILMINGTON -- The Cape Fear Chordsmen (Wilmington, NC Chapter Barbershop Harmony Society) will be offering Valentine’s Day serenades around the Wilmington area on Friday, Feb. 14.

Four singers will come to wherever you choose, be it your home, office or to your table if you are having a romantic Valentines dinner. The quartet will sing two love songs to your special person and will present her/him a rose and personalized Valentine card.

The cost is $50. Call 910-541-1256 to make arrangements.