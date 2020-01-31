Smart Start Partnership, which currently provides services to thousands of local children, expects to increase its reach thanks to new funding.

The local early childhood nonprofit has received a $10,000 Community Outreach Grant from the WNC Bridge Foundation, according to a news release.

Smart Start Partnership for Children is currently providing a new, age-appropriate book each month for over 3,000 young children in Henderson County at no cost to families through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The organization is also helping to prepare 1,500 young children for success by increasing the quality and availability of child care in the community, and is engaging with approximately 2,800 young children and their families through family support initiatives and activities each year, according to Executive Director Sonia Gironda.

“This grant will help to increase awareness of all Smart Start Partnership for Children programs, allowing all Henderson County families access to our services,” she added.

The goal of Smart Start is to help each young children reach their potential and begin kindergarten prepared for success by providing support, education and advocacy to build a strong foundation.

“We are so appreciative of the funds from WNC Bridge Foundation, an organization that is truly recognizing the importance of early childhood education,” Gironda said.

For more information on Smart Start Partnership for Children, visit www.smartstartpfc.org or call 828-693-1580.