1. Happiness Yoga: Attend a Happiness Yoga seminar Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St. Cardiologist Amudhan Jyothidasan will discuss the heart and understanding risks to prevent heart disease. The program also will include information about movement, meditation and healthy foods. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 910-867-0070 or email sgautam@steppress.org.

2. Singing valentines: The Methodist University Chorale is taking orders for singing valentines, which will be delivered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. There are three packages available. Two include a serenade, red rose and personalized Valentine's Day card. Prices are $10 to $40. For more information, call 910-630-7153.

3. Ruth Pauley Lecture Series: Mark Anderson will speak Feb. 6 as part of the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series. The talk is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Owens Auditorium in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College. The discussion will showcase the research of Anderson and the Eastern Conservation Science team for the Nature Conservancy. The talk, “Conserving the Southeast’s Amazing Natural Resources in an Era of Climate Change,’’ is free and open to the public. Sandhills Community College is at 3395 Airport Road in Pinehurst.

