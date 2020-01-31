WILMINGTON -- Empty Bowls, an event to benefit Good Shepherd Center and Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, will be held 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 1939 Independence Blvd.

Guests will enjoy a delicious bowl of soup prepared by the participating local restaurants, served by local celebrity server. Each ticket holder will then get to select a unique, handcrafted pottery bowl made by a local artist to take home as a functional piece of art and keepsake.

Tickets are available online at emptybowlsilm.org. Sponsors can also sign up online or contact Carmen Pope at emptybowls2016@gmail.com.

For participating restaurants, celebrity servers, and ticket sales locations, visit www.facebook.com/EmptyBowlsWilmingtonNC.