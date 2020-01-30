U.S. House candidate and self-titled "serial entrepreneur" Vance Patterson has started 21 companies.

The 11th District candidate said his experience as a businessman is something that sets him apart in the 11-way GOP primary race for the position held by retiring U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows.

"I understand everything that (President Donald) Trump does from a business standpoint and a lot of people don't," the 69-year-old told the Citizen Times.

He said he would be able to explain to others in committee why the president does what he does and how it will impact the economy, trade and jobs.

Patterson, a 26-year Morganton resident, ran against Meadows for the 11th District seat in the 2012 GOP primary. He asked for a runoff with Meadows after coming in second to the now-congressman's 38% of the vote.

Patterson also came in second in the 2010 primary against 10th District U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry. He said he was motivated to get into politics because he believed the country was "headed in the wrong direction." He thinks it's headed in the right direction now.

'Constitutional conservative'

Patterson was born in Missouri and holds a bachelor's degree from Hanover College. He also took master's of business administration courses at Butler University.

In addition to his entrepreneurial work, he runs a nonprofit that build Charters of Freedom settings — permanent displays of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights — in communities.

He and his wife, Mary Jo, have been married for 45 years and have four children.

Patterson calls himself a "constitutional conservative" and is running with an emphasis on jobs, security and education.

His platform on security covers many areas. In the home, he applies it to gun rights and "having the right to raise your own children the way you want." In schools, he supports allowing those with concealed carry permits to be armed. He says people should have financial security and security in their health care.

Patterson suggests funding for education should go toward higher salaries for teachers instead of "beautiful facilities." He is a proponent of teaching "useful skills and trades" in school in addition to college preparatory classes.

He said he hopes to attract more businesses that require skills and trades to Western North Carolina.