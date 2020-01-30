A Havelock man is accused of attempting to rape a 10-year-old Hubert girl.

Sean Patrick Cuff, 35, of Wynne Road in Havelock, was charged Jan. 28 by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office with felony attempted rape of a child by an adult and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child,

The report about a Hubert child being molested by an adult came in to the sheriff’s office on Nov. 15, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Col. Chris Thomas said there was about a three year delay in disclosure by the child, but once the girl’s mother learned of what happened she reported it to law enforcement.

Thomas said Cuff and the girl were known to each other.

Once the report was made, Thomas said the first step was making sure the girl was safe. Investigators with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation then worked together to thoroughly investigate the case, which included several interviews and finding Cuff since he had since moved from the area.

It’s important, Thomas explained, to make sure cases like this are strong.

"The stronger a case like this, the less likely a victim will have to go through the trauma of testifying … so we take our time," Thomas said. "Having to relive it during the investigation is difficult on them."

Cuff is currently being held at the Onslow County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Det. Kensington at 910-989-4029 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2019016125 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.