Sometimes cancer patients undergoing radiation treatments or chemotherapy experience nausea or taste changes that can lead to unintentional weight loss.

That’s where Ashley Bradshaw and Ashleigh Tyson of the CarolinaEast SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center’s nutrition support service can help.

“Our mission here is to provide nutrition counseling to the cancer patients throughout their cancer survivorship,” said clinical dietician Ashleigh Tyson.

Patients can receive individualized care from diagnosis and onward, nutrition coordinator Bradshaw said.

And the service is complimentary, she said.

“We do not charge or bill the insurance companies to see the patients,” Bradshaw said.

To receive the complimentary service, individuals must be cancer patients or have a prior diagnosis of cancer and must be patients of doctors practicing at the center, she said.

“I think a lot of people are hesitant to talk with us because they’re afraid it’s going to be an added cost for them,” Tyson said. “I think a weight is lifted when we say this is a complimentary service.”

She said nutrition assessments are done with each patient.

“Depending on what that person needs, we provide nutrition intervention, work on goals, help monitor them, evaluate them and help them every other week to work toward those goals,” Tyson said.

The assessment looks at the patient’s weight and height, activities such as nutrition intake prior to or during treatment, whether they cook at home and the support they have at home, she said.

The idea is to get a whole picture of what the patient can or can’t do, Tyson said. From that input, goals and interventions appropriate for the patient are provided.

Bradshaw said head and neck patients in week three or four of treatment start experiencing swallowing issues that can lead to eating or drinking difficulties.

“Sometimes it does have to come to alternate forms of getting nutrition in them,” she said. “We have to look at things like a feeding tube or more of a liquid type of diet. We’re there to help make sure they’re meeting their calorie needs and protein needs as they go through treatment. Once they get through treatment, it’s then looking at maintaining and getting that feeding tube out potentially as well as just trying to get them back to their normal lifestyle as best as we can.”

Dieticians, nurses and doctors work with patients and family or caregivers so they know how to use the feeding tube as well as how to get adequate nutrition and hydration through it, she said.

Bradshaw said post-treatment care can involve making sure patients are maintaining their weight.

“Some patients want to focus on weight loss after they get through with treatment, so we can help them with that,” she said.

For patients who are in more of a palliative care setting, nutrition support can be provided, Bradshaw said.

“Do they need some supplements to help them through the day or do they need help with meal planning?” she said. “We really do try to aim for weight maintenance, but that may not always be possible in that kind of setting. It’s really just to keep them as comfortable as they can from a nutrition standpoint.”

Bradshaw has been with the cancer center for about a year and half. Tyson joined a few months ago. Both previously were inpatient dietitians with CarolinaEast.

Both will be working with radiation and chemo patients in the new cancer center. They also will demonstrate easy, affordable and healthy recipes for patients and the community in the center’s teaching kitchen when it opens

“We are not the food police,” Bradshaw said. “We are here to help them as best we can. We never put restrictions or limits on things. We just try to provide them with the best nutrition support services we can, to meet their goals.”