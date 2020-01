Demolition of the former Edneyville Elementary building and parking area began last week and should be complete by the end of this week.

Once the demolition is complete, the project’s final phase will include the paving of the new parking lot design and establishing the front entrance to the new building off Pace Road.

A new, $24.9-million school was built behind the demolished facility, which was erected in 1970.

More photos of the demolition can be found here.