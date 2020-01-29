CARTERET COUNTY — The investigation continues into a fatal crash in Carteret County that left a Havelock man dead, and charges are possible.

On Jan. 22 at about 12:15 p.m. Joel Hardesty, of Beaufort, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado at a high rate of speed in a slight curve on N.C. 101 toward Havelock when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser head on, according to an email from Highway Patrol First Sgt. David Clifton.

Floyd Scott Woolbright, a retired Marine who was driving the Toyota FJ Cruiser, died at the scene.

Hardesty was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with life-threatening injuries by an East Care Helicopter.

A third vehicle, a Ford F-150 driven by Ralph Craddock of Mann’s Harbor, made contact with the Toyota FJ Cruiser after it was pushed backward by the violent impact of the head-on crash, Clifton wrote in the e-mail. Craddock was not injured.

Clifton said District Attorney Scott Thomas was contacted and possible charges are pending. The investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday. A Collision Reconstruction Team is part of the investigation and some details, including Hardesty’s estimated speed at the time of the crash, is not being released at this time.

Several witnesses were interviewed and a blood test for potential alcohol/drugs was performed on Hardesty prior to him being transported to the hospital, the Highway Patrol said.

Senior Trooper Adam Collins is the primary investigator and was assisted by Clifton, Sgt. Alisha Elson, Master Trooper Matthew Bunn and Master Trooper Roger Pitman.

Responding with the Highway Patrol due to the severity of the crash were Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies and fire departments from Beaufort, Mill Creek and Harlowe.

