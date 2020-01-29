Big Brothers Big Sisters of Henderson County’s 2020 Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser invites the community to come out and “Rock and Bowl” for a good cause Saturday, March 7 at Tarheel Lanes.

This is one of the largest annual special events in support of the Henderson County mentoring program.

Each bowler raises a minimum of $50 ($35 for students) and receives two free games, shoe rental, a commemorative T-shirt and the chance to be a part of the excitement at the lanes that day.

Strike Sponsor SELEE Corp. contributes major funding and also encourages employees to participate and bowl.

“This event is an excellent opportunity to rally around our community’s most important asset, our children,” says Watt Jackson, SELEE Corp. president.

Advisory Council event co-chair Mark Grush notes, “This event is critical to the success of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina here in Henderson County. It provides a large portion of the budget needed to ensure we are matching the correct Bigs with all of the Littles who need a mentor to ignite their potential!”

Teams consist of four to five members. Friends, family, co-workers and neighbors can come together and form a team.

Other sponsors are Wells Fargo, Champion Comfort Experts, Hendersonville Community Co-op, The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness, Beverly-Hanks & Associates, Upwards Dental, WTZQ-FM 95.3/AM 1600 and Tarheel Lanes.

Morgan Harris, Henderson County’s new program coordinator, adds, “It is my hope that Bowl for Kids' Sake and other fundraisers help to spread the word of our organization and the positive impact made in our Littles' lives!”

“Our slogan is “Friendships with a Purpose,” says Robin Myer, executive director. “The friendship and guidance provided by the mentors helps to boost the children’s self-esteem, academic performance, and their future plans. So, by supporting Bowl for Kids’ Sake, you are impacting the next generation.”

To register a team, donate or get more information, e-mail Morgan Harris at morganh@gmail.com, call 828-693-8153 or visit www.bbbswnc.org.