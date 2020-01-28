Pardee UNC Health Care’s new practice, Pardee Family and Sports Medicine, opened last week and is now seeing patients.

The new sports medicine facility is located next door to the Ingles grocery store in Mills River and the Pardee Urgent Care Center, which opened spring 2018.

Pardee Family and Sports Medicine will offer primary care and sports medicine services to children and adults, according to a news release.

Attendees can meet Dr. Kyle Judkins, board-certified family medicine and certified sports medicine physician.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 to celebrate the opening, and will be hosted by the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce. Community members are invited to see the new space and enjoy light refreshments.

Pardee Family and Sports Medicine is located at 3334 Boylston Highway, Suite 20. For more information, go to www.pardeehospital.org.