Events, meetings and announcements of interest to the military community

Things to do

• Ski Trips: Ski trips to the N.C. mountains are planned for February. Each trip departs from Smith Lake Recreation Area at 5 a.m. and returns around 11 p.m. Must be age 16 or older; ages 16-17 must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration is required. For costs and registration, call 910-643-4569. Open to DoD ID cardholders and up to two guests.

• Author Kurt Muse: Thursday, 7 p.m., Airborne & Special Operations Museum, 100 Bragg Blvd. Author and former POW Kurt Muse will discuss his experience as a prisoner in Panama’s Modelo Prison. Online registration at https://bit.ly/2tJaNr9 is required to attend, as seating is limited for this free event.

• Writers Workshop: Feb. 4, 12:30 p.m., Throckmorton Library. Local author Kari Neal shares writing tips and techniques. Free, open to the public. 910-396-2665

• Romantic Getaways: Feb. 8-9 and Feb. 15-16. One night stay for couples in a cabin at Smith Lake Recreation Area. Dinner, continental breakfast and other activities included. $149 per couple, open to DoD ID cardholders. Deadlines to register are Feb. 3 and Feb. 10. 910-396-5979

• Fort Bragg Family and MWR Hiring Event: Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tolson Youth Activities Center. Openings for waiters, bartenders, food service workers and attendants. Apply in advance at usajobs.gov or call 910-396-8933.

• A Dance with Death: Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m., Iron Mike Conference Center. Dinner theater features hors d'oeuvres, bar and buffet dinner. $40 per person; prepaid reservations required. 910-907-2582

• Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre: Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m., Crown Complex Ballroom. Cocktail hour, open bar, three-course gourmet dinner, and an interactive murder mystery. $100 per person, $180 per couple. Seating is limited; tickets on sale now at 888-257-6208, CapeFearTix.com, the Crown box office or Leisure Travel Services.

• Carolina Uncork’d: A wine, chocolate and crafts festival is Feb. 15, 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m, at the Crown Expo Center, 1960 Coliseum Drive. Fall in love with wine, beer and chocolate. Must be 21 or older to attend. General admission is $35, VIP tickets are $50. capefeartix.com

• Carolina Spring Home Expo: Tickets are on sale for the Carolina Spring Home Expo, Feb. 21-23 at the Crown Expo Center. Purchase online at CapeFearTix.com, by phone at 888-257-6208, and in person at the Crown Complex Box Office & Leisure Travel Services located on Fort Bragg.

• Bridal Expo: A bridal expo is planned for March 1 at the Iron Mike Conference Center. Interested vendors may call 910-907-1945 or 910-907-2582 for information.

Fort Bragg Life: http://myprofile.fayobserver.com/?_ga=2.92632733.1056453553.1579613073-824904880.1576596114 ">Stay up to date with the latest news from Fort Bragg

Announcements

• Armed Services YMCA Food Pantry: Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., in Building 2-2411 off Rodney Trail. Open to active duty soldiers, military family members and veterans. Donations and volunteers are welcome. 910-436-0500

• Volunteer Opportunity: The Airborne and Special Operations Museum is seeking volunteers to work with Visitors Services and to help with special events. If you are interested, contact Laura Monk at 910-643-2775 or email volunteer@asomf.org.

• Volunteer Opportunity: The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center at 7489 Raeford Road has several volunteer opportunities available for those with knowledge of fishing and boating. A background check is required. For more information, call 910-868-5003 or go to ncwildlife.org/Learning/Education-Centers/Pechmann.

• Red Cross Volunteer Opportunity: The American Red Cross needs volunteers on Fort Bragg to work with military members and veterans. To become a volunteer, apply online at redcross.org or contact Cindy Taylor at 910-907-7124 or cindy.taylor3@Redcross.org.

• Career Resource Center: The Fort Bragg Career Resource Center is in Bldg. 3-1318, Old Stable Lane. The center provides educational and employment opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans and family members as they move to civilian life. For more information, call 910-432-0700.

• USO of North Carolina: Volunteers are needed for the center and for event support in the Soldier Support Center, Warrior Transition Battalion, and at Fayetteville Regional Airport. Register online at volunteers.uso.org.

• Blood Donors: The Fort Bragg Blood Donor Center is in urgent need of donations, particularly Type O blood. The center, in Bldg. 8-4156, Souter Place, is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 910-396-9925

Museums

• 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum: 5108 Ardennes St. The museum houses more than 5,000 artifacts from all eras of the division's history. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free; donations are welcome.

• North Carolina Veterans Park: 300 Bragg Blvd., adjacent to the Airborne & Special Operations Museum. The park has memorials, sculptures, a fountain and a visitors center with exhibits. 910-433-1547, ncveteranspark.org

• Airborne & Special Operations Museum: Military exhibits on display in the museum at Hay Street and Bragg Boulevard. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Free. 910-643-2779

• Averasboro Battlefield Museum: 3300 N.C. 82, Dunn (Exit 71 off Interstate 95). Site of the March 1865 Battle of Averasboro. The site features a museum, plus occasional re-enactments and living-history programs. 910-891-5019 or averasboro.com.

• Bentonville Battlefield: 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks. Tour the battlefield and the historic Harper House. New walking trails give visitors greater access to the site of the battle. The Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site is at 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks. 910-594-0789

• House in the Horseshoe: 288 Alston House Road, Sanford. The Revolutionary War era house was the site of a skirmish between Whigs and Tories in 1781. The site features the house and other historic structures, exhibits, a gift shop and a picnic area. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 910-947-2051.

Services

• Tuesday Talks: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, 3505 Village Drive. Topic is “Diffusing Anger.” Lunch provided; RSVP requested through Eventbrite.com.

• Fayetteville Vet Center: 2301 Robeson St., Suite 103. Free mental health counseling for combat veterans and active-duty service members. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 910-488-6252 for an initial assessment appointment. Go to vetcenter.va.gov for more information.

• Domestic violence: The Fort Bragg Victim Advocate Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 910-322-3418. Anyone seeking assistance may remain anonymous. Nonmilitary resources: The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233, and Cumberland County Care Center/Domestic Violence Shelter is 910-677-2532.

• Crisis assistance: Soldiers and families in need of assistance concerning suicide or potential suicide can get help from trained consultants 24 hours a day. militaryonesource.com or 800-342-9647.

• Military support groups: Weekly, confidential and free support groups and individual therapy for military dependents, veterans and military-affiliated civilians. Sessions are offered off base, in a private Fayetteville location, and participants are encouraged to remain anonymous. 904-274-3571

For more listings, go to fayobserver.com/calendar. To submit a listing, email military@fayobserver.com. For questions, call 910-486-3500.