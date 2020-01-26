By just about any measuring stick, Mary Grace Brannon is a successful young woman – a rising professional at Dominion Energy who is active in the community and is being recognized by the Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce.

But, she is quick to tell you, her success has not been achieved alone.

“Whatever I am, whatever I’ve accomplished,” she said, “it would not have been possible without the people who have supported me. My husband, my family, my teachers, my friends. They made this possible.”

At the chamber’s annual celebration on Jan. 31, Brannon will be honored as the first recipient of the newly-created Aurora Award.

The award, sponsored by South State Bank, is “designed to recognize talent, and to support a female professional under 40 who exemplifies leadership, character, service to her community, and business success.”

A Gaston County native reared in Cherryville, Brannon was graduated from Cherryville High in 2009 and from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2013.

Her major at Chapel Hill? Political Science and Peace, War, and Defense. So how does that translate into working for Dominion Energy?

“I had done internships for Congressman Patrick McHenry,” responded Brannon. “And he offered me a position on his staff in Washington, but I just could not afford the cost of living there.”

Instead, Brannon returned to Gaston County where she worked for a time in the Register of Deeds office before joining PSNC Energy, now Dominion Energy, for a sales position in 2015.

She has risen through the ranks there, beginning in appliance sales before being promoted to work with residential and commercial sales in 2017.

Dominion, like PSNC before it, encourages community involvement on the part of its employees and Brannon has been active with the chamber’s Leadership Gaston Advisory Board and on the board of directors for Boys and Girls Clubs of Gaston County.

“I love working with the Boys and Girls Clubs because I see up close the good it is doing in the community,” Brannon said. “So many people have helped me along the way, have taken care of me. I want these kids to have that kind of backing also.”

Brannon will be showing her commitment to the cause later this spring when she participates in the Boys and Girls Clubs’ biggest fundraiser of the year – Dancing for the Future Stars on Saturday, March 21, at the Gaston Country Club.

“I’m excited,” she said of the event which is now less than two months away. “I don’t think I’ll really get nervous until the very night of the competition.”

Asked about her reaction to being the first woman to receive the Aurora Award, Brannon said, “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I am simply at a loss for words. It is certainly a huge honor, an amazing honor.”

Brannon added that several of the Gaston women who have received the chamber’s ATHENA Leadership Award have been powerful influences upon her life.

“These women are role models for me and have pushed me forward,” she said. “They have been very important to me.”

Before her interview with a Gazette reporter concluded, Brannon insisted that she says a few words about her husband, Daniel.

“He is so supportive,” she said. “He knows I will be gone a lot and he supports me professionally and in working for the community. He’s pretty special.”

