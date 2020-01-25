GREENSBORO — Area residents can weigh in on what transportation projects they want to see in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s plan for 2023 to 2032.

With a goal of increasing safety, reducing congestion and promoting economic growth, NCDOT uses data and local input to determine which projects get funded in the 10-year plan based on a specific formula created by the Strategic Transportation Investments law.

A statewide 30-day public comment period on potential projects in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Orange and Rockingham counties runs Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Feb. 28. Projects can be as large as an interstate improvement or as small as a new turn lane or intersection improvement, and can be for any mode of transportation — highway, aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, ferry, public transportation and rail.

The comment period is not for maintenance-related projects, such as patching potholes, resurfacing or ditches. NCDOT uses a different method to prioritize those.

The public can make suggestions in a short, interactive survey on the State Transportation Improvement Program website.

The public also can submit project ideas and talk with NCDOT staff at an open house during regular business hours Feb 10–12 at NCDOT Division 7 headquarters, 1584 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.

Residents also can contact Stephen Robinson of the Division 7 office at sjrobinson@ncdot.gov, at the office, or at 336-487-0000.

Project scores and a draft project list will be released by March 2021. Another public comment period will follow in spring 2021, with the same process taking place for division-level projects in fall 2021.

The 2023–2032 draft STIP will be released in February 2022 after Board of Transportation approval. Projects scheduled in the first six years are considered committed, while projects in the final four years will be re-evaluated as part of the next STIP development process.

For more information on the STIP development process, visit the NCDOT’s STIP website.