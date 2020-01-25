ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Jacob Bailey, 20, of 23 Leonford St., was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, $2,500 secured bond, Feb. 24.

• Brandy E. Caulder, 38, of 695 Petrea Road, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 secured bond, April 15.

• Andrea Marie Spaugh, 36, of 205 Bruler St., was charged with breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, $25,000 secured bond, March 19.

• Brandon Dean Beck, 27, of 2072 Jerusalem Road, was charged with assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 10.

• Jonathan Thomas Lawhorn, Sr., of 245 Lynn Drive, was charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with a revoked license, $30,000 secured bond, Feb. 27.

• James Kennedy Coleman, 52, of 804 White St., was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, $10,000 secured bond, Feb. 7.