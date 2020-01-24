Good heart health involves making small, incremental changes

Ashley Miller has a big heart. And a big smile.

She needs both to do her job as director of the Cape Fear Chapter of the American Heart Association (AHA). Since filling the role in 2009, Miller has coordinated local efforts to carry out the nonprofit organization’s mission of fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke through awareness, education and medical research fundraising.

Sitting on a burgundy-colored couch in Port City Java on Oleander Drive, the Wilmington native and 1981 New Hanover High School graduate scans the morning tea-and-coffee crowd. She knows many of them. What concerns her more, however, is what they may not know – not about her but heart disease.

“I’m still shocked when I hear people say they don’t know heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in America,” she says, holding a small black coffee.

According to the American Heart Association, about 840,678 people in the US died of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in 2016, accounting for roughly one of every three deaths. CVD is also the most expensive disease, costly nearly $1 billion a day.

But Miller doesn’t blame anyone for not knowing. The facts even eluded her.

“I didn’t know a lot about heart health before coming to the job,” she says. “I’d had some family affected by it, and I just always thought I was healthy. I thought I was taking care of myself.”

But she wasn’t. “My nutrition lacked, and so did regular exercise,” she says.

Miller learned fast in her new job, strategizing on how best to reach, educate and mobilize her audience, which included everyone with a heart.

“Good heart health involves making small, incremental changes,” says Miller. “If you start making demands on people, you’re not going to be as successful.”

In short, expectations can’t be sky high – no small irony for Miller who, after graduating from East Carolina University, became a flight attendant until 9/11 when she returned to Wilmington permanently.

“Just move,” she says, inching her way to the edge of her seat like she might get up. “Regular exercise is one of the first steps most people can take.”

Indeed, the AHA recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week, or 30 minutes per day, five times a week. And February -- American Heart Month -- is a good time to consider making those smaller changes.

“Other changes include eating more fruits and vegetables, and healthy proteins,” she says, “and watching your sodium intake.” The AHA advises dark green, deep orange or yellow fruits and vegetables because they’re especially nutritious.

And then there are those effects on the heart sometimes harder to see.

“Stress reduction is also important,” says Miller.

An AHA infographic titled Stop Stress in its Tracks encourages readers to count to ten before speaking or reacting; and to meditate or pray; and to take one step at a time instead of trying to tackle everything at once.

There’s one no-no that Miller is adamant about.

“Don’t smoke,” she says, “and that includes vaping.” Of all her spoken words in the last few minutes, these hang in the air the longest. Maybe it’s the recent spike in vaping-related illnesses. Maybe it’s an echo from the past.

But Miller isn’t into scolding or finger-wagging to get people to change their hearts. Hardly. Her easy, non-judgmental manner – a raised eyebrow almost always anticipates a big laugh – makes her both a heart health advocate and heartfelt friend to the many thousands of patients and their families she’s served over the past decade.

“I’ve met so many families, and everyone’s unique and different,” she says.

Miller recalls a mother of twins who was put on a heart transplant list at age 22. Then there was the middle-aged man who had a heart attack right in front of his family. Another involved a patient who’d been told by doctors her cardiac condition might prohibit childbearing.

Then there are the stories that make your heart leap like the one about the 9-year-old, two-time heart transplant patient selected to be the Cape Fear Heart Walk honoree one year.

“She just stood there smiling and wouldn’t come off the stage,” says Miller. “Heart kids don’t have a shy bone in their body.”

It’s a quality Miller seems to understand and appreciate. Growing up, the extrovert enjoyed dancing and wanted to be an equestrian.

“I had every plastic toy horse known to man,” she says.

And while stories and smiles are indispensable in fighting heart disease so are dollars and cents.

For Miller, that means fundraising.

Each year, the AHA’s Cape Fear Chapter holds two main fundraisers – the Cape Fear Heart Walk and Cape Fear Heart Ball.

The annual Heart Walk happens in October on the campus of the University of North Carolina Wilmington. The 5K, non-competitive event brings together walkers from across the community to increase awareness and raise funds for cardiovascular medical research.

Meanwhile, each February during American Heart Month, men and women in formal attire gather at the Wilmington Convention Center for the Cape Fear Heart Ball fundraiser, a dinner and live auction event aimed, once again, at defeating heart attack and stroke.

“These events and others like them help fund important research breakthroughs,” says Miller. “They change communities for the better. Every donation is appreciated.”

Since 1949, the American Heart Association has invested more than $4.5 billion toward scientific research, according to its website, more than any other organization outside of the federal government.

Miller is quick to point out what it takes to make these fundraisers successful and carry out the AHA mission.

“There’s no way I could do it alone,” says Miller. “I’m so grateful for all the amazing volunteers, committees, groups and friends who help year after year.”

Some are most certainly just feet away, it seems, considering the AHA’s decades-long history and visibility in the Cape Fear, and the fact that so many men and women are at risk for heart attack or similar cardiac event.

But what are the signs and symptoms?

For men, traditional warning signs of heart attack include severe chest pain, discomfort in one or both arms, shortness of breath and lightheadedness, according to the AHA. For women, symptoms can be the same but also vary, with shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain being somewhat more likely.

AHA experts say women often miss the early signs of heart attack because they’re too busy taking care of family or other people.

As the mother of a busy teen, Miller can relate.

“Moms need to care for their hearts too,” she says.

The notion of parenting brings up something Miller said earlier: “This is the generation that may not outlive its parents.”

It’s a horrible, if not damning, prospect circulating among medical experts who say the recent rise in childhood obesity, with its co-morbidities like diabetes and other heart-related diseases, could decrease the longevity of future generations.

“Especially when you learn 80 percent of heart disease is preventable,” says Miller, finishing her coffee which, by the way, made the AHA’s list of heart-healthy foods.

She remains confident, however, that whatever the future holds she and the AHA will be ready.

“We are committed to being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” she says.