National Board Certification, offered by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS), is a way to recognize the accomplished teaching that is occurring in North Carolina's classrooms. The certification process is based on high and rigorous standards that evaluate teaching practice through performance-based assessments; the ultimate result is improved performance and achievement for North Carolina's students.

During the January Board of Education meeting, Melanie Brinson was recognized for having achieved her National Board Certification. Ms. Brinson began her teaching career in Carteret County in 2013. She began teaching for Pamlico County Schools in August 2015 as a Language Arts/Social Studies teacher at Pamlico County Middle School. Since August 2018, she has served at Fred A. Anderson Elementary School as a 3rd grade teacher and, beginning this school year, as a 5th grade teacher.

To find out more about obtaining National Board Teaching Certification, go to https://www.dpi.nc.gov/educators/national-board-certification.