Address: 655 Van Moreadith Road, New Bern, NC 28562

Price: $2,239,000

Description: This magnificent, gated 'Gentleman's Farm/Equestrian's Oasis offers over 57 acres of prime beauty and seclusion and is a rare find for that special buyer looking for their own ''personal paradise''. This extraordinary residence offers approx 8,070 sf of luxurious living space on four floors with continuous wrap-around, screened-in porches designed to offer a sunset view made for a poet. Custom-built/designed by Charlie Kahn this reinforced concrete home provides hurricane strength integrity through the unique slab and steel construction. Complemented by aluminum/insulated vinyl siding for strength and low maintenance this residence was completed in 2011 by Meridian Engineering/Builders of Kinston, with no expense spared in its construction or design. Five geothermal pumps, house and barn generator. Ground floor has four car enclosed garage and laundry. From private oasis to equestrians dream this property also boasts a 3,000 sf steel barn with independent heat/air, 4 stalls, tack room/work shop with plenty of room to add more stalls and/or additional barns. The entire property is post and rail fenced with triple strand electric installed and access gates to wooded area. Clean, inviting open pastures for livestock, picturesque fishing creek, golf driving range and your own private helipad make this property unbelievably desirable for the discerning buyer wanting something special. The residence offers, an immense entrance hall with a charming central winding staircase plus a beautifully designed commercial grade elevator which services all four floors. A centrally located chef's kitchen offers top of the range appliances, walk-in pantry, formal dining and drawing room. Each floor offers a full suite with private bathroom and living area along with private offices and gym. The top floor also has separate kitchen, living and bedroom suite and can be used as a separate apartment.