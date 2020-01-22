ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• William Henry Harrison, 39, of 233 Windley St., High Point, was charged with obtaining property under false pretense, misdemeanor conversion, written promise, Feb. 26.

• Northern Lee Lanier III, 31, of 502 Hoover Drive, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 secured bond, Feb. 17.

• Derrick Casey Owens, 37, of 791 Early James Road, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, $25,000 secured bond, Feb. 10.

• Christine Elizabeth Owens, 37, of 791 Early James Road, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, $25,000 secure bond, Feb. 10.

• Jimmy Dean Richeson IV, 25, of 3114 Greentree Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 12.

• Ethan Sheppard, 20, of 710 E. Guilford St., Thomasville, was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, Feb. 12.

• Misty L. Thomason, 29, homeless of Lexington, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, $25,000 secured bond, Feb. 10.

• Robtez Darnell Bass, 28, of 703 Cox Ave., Thomasville, was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, fictitious registration/plate, $25,000 secured bond, Feb. 19.

• Brandon Dean Beck, 28, of 200 Ford St., was charged with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 10.

• Megan Brooke Clouse, 25, of 274 Becky Hill Road, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 24.

• Jimmy Preston Cooper, 32, of 989 Loflin Hill Road, Lot 21, Trinity, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, March 2.

• Torian Jamar Jenkins, 27, of 914 Unity St., Apt. A., Thomasville, was charged with financial card theft, obtaining property under false pretense, identity theft, $50,000 secured bond, Feb. 17.

• Stacey Marie Lynn, 31, of 101 South Snider Road, Denton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, alter/destroy criminal evidence, misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $50,000 secured bond, Feb. 5.

• Andrea Marie Spaugh, 36, of 210 Meredith Ave., was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property from a construction site, $25,000 secured bond, March 19.

• Donnie Lynn White, 40, of 2860 W. Old U.S. Highway 64, was charged with attempted breaking and entering, $2,000 secured bond, Feb. 20.

• Jonathan Thomas Lawhorn, Sr., 46, of 18110 N.C. Highway 8, Denton, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with a revoked license, fictitious registration/tag, failure to wear a seatbelt, $30,000 secured bond, Feb. 27.