This feature is sponsored by O’Brien Service Company.

School: Cape Fear Elementary

Grade: Fourth

Best subjects: Math, grammar, science, social studies, reading

Worst subject: Nothing

Favorite quote or saying: “Treat people the way you want to be treated.”

What drives you crazy? Sometimes my family

What makes you happy? Mostly everything

Favorite book: I Survived Terror Attacks

Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame

Favorite color: Green

Favorite food: Pizza

What do you do for fun? Play sports and ride bikes with my friends.

Whom do you admire most, and why? My parents, Mr. Kirkland, Dr. Chris and Ms. Overby. Because I think they are the best teachers. All the teachers are awesome, but I admire these teachers because I think they are special.

Educational goals: To go to Early College and finish it and get my job

Career goal: To be a meteorologist

For Dr. Chris Wirszyla, physical education teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Leonel is the nicest student! He is kind and is a great teammate. He is observant and understands what is going on around him. Leonel also thinks about the questions I am asking and is able to answer them, whether it is about physical education, math or just common sense items.

To see all of this year’s Students of the Week go to StarNewsOnline.com/students.