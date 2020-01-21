While the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education has just voted in an official budget for 2019–2020, thanks to the state budget impasse, with a new year starting, it’s time to start working on its funding request for 2020–2021.

The first draft has a range of $3.3 million to $13 million more than the $47 million in county dollars already spent on the Alamance-Burlington School System, which ABSS Finance Director Jeremy Teetor called a wish list that the superintendent and school board would have to pare down.

“Because I couldn’t imagine us ever going to the county and saying, ‘We need another $13 million more than we had before,’” Teetor said.

On Dec. 3, Teetor said, administrators presented budget requests for the coming year to an audience of parents and grandparents who graduated from the Alamance Citizens for Education Parent Engagement Program.

The district will need $3.8 million more to keep operating at current levels, Teetor said, what is called a “continuation budget.” $500,000 of that it can count on from the state because of its formula of “low-wealth” funding, but the other $3.3 million would need to come from the county.

“The tax burden in Alamance County has now shifted above state average with the increase in taxes this year,” Teetor said, “and that will cut lose about 8 percent of our low wealth allotment from the state that’s been on hold.”

The district won’t ask for an increase in capital outlay as it is very happy with the current $3.3 million, Teetor said, annually now in the county’s capital plan. The district did not ask for an increase in operational funding for the 2019-20 school year.

“This is a starting point,” Superintended Bruce Benson said. “What you present to the commissioners may be very different.”

The $13 million wish list that came out of that Dec. 3 meeting includes:

• $550,000 every year for four years to lease new Chromebooks, inexpensive laptops for students

Leasing would avoid a $2 million lump payment, Teetor said, and replace about 8,000 laptops that are five years old, that Google will no longer support and not only can’t do everything the district needs, represent a security risk because of out-of-date software.

The district didn’t buy these laptops for the most part, but schools found funding and donations through a variety of sources including local groups, churches and charities. But they have become integral to ABSS literacy programs and state testing, said ABSS Superintendent Bruce Benson.

In two or three years, Teetor said, there will be another 9,000 of these aging out of their useful lives. There are about 17,000 Chromebooks in the district all together.

• $550,000 to hire six athletic trainers for ABSS high schools

Trainers also would teach classes and be paid as full-time teachers, but they would end up being paid for out of local funds.

These would be six positions above and beyond what the state factors into their considerations,” Teetor said.

Board Member Patsy Simpson said this item didn’t fit into her priorities, and that any new positions should be teaching or tending to student health and mental health.

“Our children of being taken care of currently,” Simpson said. “In a time of tight budgeting, I’m still having a hard time seeing how that became such a high priority.”

• $240,000 for three new school nurses

Described as one of the district’s most pressing needs. Schools are dealing with a growing number of medical needs including asthma, diabetes and seizures. This would be the first step in the district’s plan to phase in three more nurses for three years.

• $250,000 classified pay plan taking support staff from 0 to one-quarter of 1 percent pay increase to 1 percent per year

“It includes, broadly speaking, the people doing the work day to day to fix stuff,” Teetor said.

It also includes translators for students learning English and a range of other employees.

“We’re competing with everybody for these employees,” said Board Member Brian Feeley.

• $200,000 bus driver pay plan taking them from $15 to $20 per hour

“Wake County has approved $15 and Guilford is considering that as well,” Teetor said. “It’s part time work, and we’ve got to do something to entice people to make it worth their while.”

There is near universal agreement, Teetor said, that bus driver pay is a top budget priority even though they did get a raise this year.

• $110,000 two more school resource officers — one from the Sheriff’s Office to split time between Holt and Alexander Wilson elementary schools, and one from Burlington police to support Burlington high schools.

• $65,000 for a new translator/interpreter

The existing staff of interpreters to help families with the enrolment process was called on 323 times in this school year, compared to 219 in 2018-19, Teetor said.

Other requests

• The state provided three new mental health positions that ABSS is still advertising, which Teetor said, is one reason he brought the proposal for more nurses to the board rather than psychologists or social workers.

Camera systems in middle schools — only Broadview has one now, Teetor said, and there is a state grant for a system at Turrentine. The rest could come from unspent capital funds, so would not likely ad to the county budget request.

Testing coordinators to lighten demands on school administrators from testing and additional school receptionists also won’t make it into the budget request.

“Two things that folks agreed they’re a need for, but with other priorities we’re just not quite there yet,” Teetor said.

• $200,000 for higher pay teachers assistants in exceptional children’s classes more than other TAs because those students have the most demanding needs. That money, Teetor said, will come from the district’s current EC funding so it would not be asking for more local dollars to get it done.

• $18,000 board member pay

“Not a single board member asked us to put this in here,” Teetor said.

School board members get a $100 per month stipend now, which Teetor said, might not cover costs performing their duties like attending meetings, visiting schools and going to conferences. Other districts have rules like school board members make half what county commissioners make. Charlotte Mecklenburg pays board members $18,000 per year and the board chair $25,000, Teetor said, prompting several board members to joke about moving to Charlotte.

“Not me,” board member Wayne Beam said.

The next board meeting, Jan. 27, will be a public hearing. Members will talk about it a couple more times in February with the goal of having a solid number at the end of next month for a county request.

