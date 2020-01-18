WILMINGTON -- The Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee recently announced that the third annual Irish Music Night will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Waterline Brewing Co. Proceeds from the event will be used for the 21st annual Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in downtown Wilmington.

The 2020 Irish Music Night will showcase three traditional Irish music bands (Ewe’s Tree, Blarney Brogues, and Kilbeggan Irish Band), and Irish dancers. Also the Wilmington Police Pipes and Drums will perform.

Donations will be accepted at the door and during the evening. Donations can be made online at 910tix.com.

For more information, visit www.wilmingtonparade.com or www.coolwilmington.com.

Send items to new.hanover@starnewsonline.com, brunswick@starnewsonline.com or pender@starnewsonline.com at least two weeks in advance of an event.