In most people, gall bladders quietly go about their task of secreting bile into the small intestine to aid in digestion of fats.

Sometimes, though, cholesterol in the gall bladder can form crystals that eventually snowball into gallstones. Even then, about 90 percent of people who have gallstones show no symptoms, said Dr. Michael Mastrangelo of NHRMC Physician Group - Hanover Gastroenterology.

However, if the gallstones form a blockage and prevent the bile from leaving the gall bladder, the patient might begin to feel pain in his or her upper right abdomen.

“It usually occurs about 45 minutes after meal,” Mastrangelo said. “The pain usually radiates to the shoulder and shoulder blade and lasts for about an hour. Initially it’s mild, then increases in intensity and reaches a crescendo. Over a period of time, it resolves.”

The symptoms are irregular and don’t occur every day or every week, he said.

“Over time it tends to increase in frequency and severity,” Mastrangelo said.

That’s when it’s time for the patient to consider having the gall bladder removed, he said.

“It is a super common problem,” said Dr. William Hope, a surgeon with NHRMC Physician Specialists - General Surgery Specialists.

Hope said he and about 20 other surgeons at New Hanover Regional Medical Center each perform about four surgeries a week to remove gall bladders.

“Most of the patients are referred by their primary care physician, their family doctor or their internist, and they usually have some symptoms, whether it be the pain in the right side of their abdomen or some abdominal pain of some sort,” Hope said. “Usually those patients have had an ultrasound and they have gallstones.”

He said he talks with those patients about their options, which could include continuing to monitor their gallstones, adjusting their diets and, of course, surgery.

Hope also sees patients in the emergency room at the hospital who have complications of their gall bladders including infections and pancreatitis. Most of those patients will have surgery to remove their gall bladders.

“About 95 percent of the time we can do this laparoscopically,” he said. That type of surgery involves making for small incisions in the abdomen to accommodate instruments.

Gall bladder surgery is usually done on an outpatient basis, with patients going home the same day. They take it easy for three to four days and can expect to resume normal activities within a few weeks, Hope said.

Nine out of 10 patients have no symptoms after having their gall bladders removed, he said, though some have diarrhea for a short time.

Essentially the liver takes over the gall bladder’s job of storing bile and most patients never see a difference, Hope said.

Gallstones can be formed when a person is fasting or loses weight too quickly, Mastrangelo said.

Other causes could be failure of the gallbladder to contract and empty itself of bile due to sickness, taking certain drugs, being obese or having a condition known as hyperlipidemia, where there’s too much fat in the bloodstream, he said.

“Gallstones tend to run in families as well,” Mastrangelo said.

Females tend to have a higher chance of having gallstones, he said.

Exercise and weight loss can help prevent the formation of gallstones in obese people. Those people should lose no more than one and a half kilograms a month, Mastrangelo said. Foods that increase the risk of diabetes or weight gain should be avoided.

Taking vitamin C also is associated with a decreased risk of having gallstones.

Three well-balanced meals a day also reduce the risk, he said.

“That’s important because every time you eat, the gall bladder contracts, secreting bile through the bile ducts into the small intestine,” Mastrangelo said. “That contraction empties the gallbladder of bile, so it’s less likely to become stagnant and super saturated.”

Remedies other than surgery sometimes can cause more trouble and take longer, he said.

“Lithotripsy had been used to break up the stones into smaller pieces in the gall bladder, but that can lead to blockages of the bile ducts,” Mastrangelo said.

Some medications also can be used to dissolve the stones, but they sometimes can take years and might cause blockages from the smaller stones, he said.

“Most gallstones are present in people who don’t even know they have them,” Mastrangelo said. “If they’re not causing you any trouble, there’s nothing you have to do about them. Only 15 percent of those people will become symptomatic.”