Hundreds help dedicate new school, campus that opened in August

The new Spartanburg High School honors the city’s past, celebrates progress and is built for the future, School District 7 Superintendent Russell Booker said Sunday.

Spartanburg School District 7 held a dedication and open house Sunday and offered tours of the new 407,449-square-foot high school at 2250 E. Main St. Hundreds of people attended.

The program was held in the school’s 1,000-seat Fine Arts Center and featured music from the High School Chamber Orchestra and the High School Chorale.

Booker said the past represents when schools were segregated; the progress of full integration by 1970; and the future by shaping minds of today’s students for the global economy of the present and future.

"In the weeks leading up to the celebration of Dr. King’s birthday, let’s recognize how blessed we are to assemble as an entire community in this building," Booker said. "That wasn’t the case during our last dedication," he said, referring to when the old high school on Dupre Drive was dedicated in 1959.

The new 407,449-square foot high school serves students in grades nine to 12 with a capacity for 2,500 students. Its doors opened in August.

The school anchors a 189-acre campus that used to be the site of the Lan-Yair Country Club.

One former student drove all the way from Charleston to see the new school.

Tami Thompson Dennis, class of 1976, was involved in student government, was a cheerleader and was on the track team. She said she tries to stay in touch with former classmates and teammates.

"It’s sad, but it was time," she said of Spartanburg School District’s 7 decision to abandon the 1959 school and build the new one. "This is fabulous."

Likewise, 1982 Spartanburg High graduates Tonya Young and Kiz Miller wanted to tour the new school.

"I love that fine arts center," Young said. "It’s amazing."

Former junior high English teacher Carolyn Alexander, a 1953 graduate of Spartanburg High, said the new high school is so big -- with wide hallways and tall ceilings -- it reminds her of a college campus.

School secretary Kathy Burrows said the school is better than she imagined.

"I knew it was going to be awesome, but I had no idea," she said. "It’s so warm and inviting. I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else."

Planning for the $140 million project began in 2015. Voters overwhelmingly approved a bond referendum in 2016 for a new high school, new Drayton Mills Elementary, and the renovation and conversion of the old Spartanburg High School into a new McCracken Middle School.

Groundbreaking was held Dec. 14, 2016, plans were finalized in the late summer of 2017 and the project was finished in time for the opening of the 2019-2020 school year in mid-August 2019.

There are also new athletic fields, a 7,500-seat Viking Arena and Stadium, outdoor classrooms, a band practice field, security systems, media center, two courtyards and amphitheater and a walking trail and pedestrian bridge.

Booker said the main entrance clock honors the establishment of Spartanburg City Schools in 1884. One wall outside the Viking Dining Hall chronicles the history of Carver High School, where African-Americans attended from 1938 through integration.

Another wall highlights the history of the old Frank Evans High School that opened in 1922 and was renamed Spartanburg High School in 1933.

In the fall of 1970, Spartanburg and Carver High Schools merged into a single high school (to be known as Spartanburg High School) as part of the final step in the desegregation of the Spartanburg City Schools, Booker said.

Booker said the new high school also has a memorial sculpture representing integration, with three benches representing students talking to each other.

"An empty bench completes this circle," Booker said. "That seat’s for you. That seat’s for me. That seat is for our students, for our staff. Each of us completes the circle that is Spartanburg High School."

Booker and high school principal Vance Jones thanked everyone involved in the project.

"This is a dedication of love and concrete representation of the Spartan High spirit that has generations of Vikings past, present and future," Jones said. "It is an unwavering faith of our educators’ commitment to carry forward the tradition of excellence that is Spartanburg High School. It is the hopes and expectation of future Viking educators to continue to strive to be competent, compassionate, committed and ethical leaders of service."

Also speaking was Student Body President Henry Bishop.

"We will revere longstanding traditions and create new ones that strengthen our ties as a Viking family," he said. "We know that this is just a building, and a beautiful building it is. But Spartanburg High School is more than a building. It is the students, past and present, teachers, administrators and our community who make Spartanburg High School what it is."