ACADEMIC DISTINCTION

Conner Brown, a freshman exercise science major from Whitsett, and Rebecca Frazier, a junior early childhood education major from Graham, made the fall President's List at Bob Jones University.

Marti Hill of Mebane made the fall Dean’s List at Austin Peay State University

PEOPLE IN BUSINESS

Attorney Kristen DelForge has become a shareholder and principal in The Vernon Law Firm P.A., focusing on family law while maintaining a general litigation and criminal/traffic practice. DelForge obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in history from Elon University in 2011 and Juris Doctorate from Elon Law in 2014, and went into private practice in Alamance County. She is also an adjunct professor at Elon, coaching the undergraduate Mock Trial program. She is on the board of Family Abuse Services of Alamance County and a leader in the county Bar Association. She and her husband Alex live in Burlington.

Emma L.B. Nadolski became a board-certified ocularist with the American Society of Ocularists in December. She completed the course in October, including workplace observation and testing by the National Examining Board of Ocularistry. Ocularists specialize in fabricating and fitting prostheses for people who have lost eyes. Nadolski has worked at Carolina Eye Prosthetics, 420 Maple Ave., Burlington, since 2007, and has been a co-owner since January 2017.

Danny Thompson has joined Allen Tate/Burlington after retiring from Duke Medical. He can be reached at 336-266-9383.

Katie Murray has joined Allen Tate/Burlington. Murray is a recent graduate of Appalachian State University. She can be reached at 336-675-9591.

BUSINESS BITS

• Burlington CPA firms Gilliam Coble & Moser LLP and Apple, Bell, Johnson & Co. P.A. merged as of Jan. 3. They operate as Gilliam Bell Moser LLP with Scott Williams as managing partner. The combined firm has eight partners and 44 employees.

• Cone Health’s website, www.conehealth.com, has won three national awards: the eHealthCare Leadership Platinum Award for Best Internet Homepage, Modern Healthcare’s 2019 Gold Award for Website Campaign of the Year, and MarCom Awards Gold Winner Website Redesign. The website redesign also was featured in a national webinar this past summer presented by Greystone.net, “How to Balance Strategic Vision and User Experience in Your Next Redesign,” and was the focus of a recent article in national trade publication eHealthcare Strategy and Trends. Cone Health owns Alamance Regional Medical Center and MedCenter Mebane.

• Coldwell Banker Advantage, which includes Coldwell Banker’s Burlington office, has been voted Best Real Estate Company in the Triad by readers of The Winston-Salem Journal for the second year in a row.