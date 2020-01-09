ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Taunia Ann Regan, 36, of 450 East Devonshire St., was charged with financial card fraud, obtaining property under false pretense, $10,000 secured bond, Feb. 17.

• John Andrew Alcala, 29, of 608 Farmer Road, Denton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $15,000 secured bond, Feb. 26.

• Christopher Alexander Duncan, 24, of 1311 Bencini Place, High Point, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor second degree trespass, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, $17,500 secured bond, Feb. 26.

• Ryan Maurice Hairston, 33, of 688 Hairston Road, was charged with possession of heroin, possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony littering of hazardous waste, destruction of criminal evidence, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $100,000 secured bond, Feb. 10.

• Princess Joanna Harris, 24, of 508 N. Pugh St., was charged with felony stalking, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor interfering with emergency communication, no bond, Jan. 24.

• Darnell Wayne McClure, 47, of 316 Woodlawn St., Thomasville was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property under false pretense, 43,000 secured bond, Jan. 29.

• Caleb Hunter Reeder, 21, of 411 N. Jones Street, Apt. 3C, Denton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, $2,000 secured bond, Feb. 7

• Marc Ian Anderson, 34, of 21 Eastside Drive, was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possession of up to a half ounce of marijuana, $35,000 secured bond, Feb. 3.