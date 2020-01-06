WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH -- Hope Abounds Inc. presents the East Coast Shag Classic Valentine weekend getaway to be held Feb. 13-16 at the Holiday Inn Resort Wilmington E-Wrightsville Beach.

Enjoy a weekend filled with the great sounds of Carolina beach music and beautiful views of the Atlantic ocean.

There will be a fun theme nightly. Guests may dress according to each nightly theme. Not required, but encouraged.

• Thursday – Tropical Paradise with the Band of Oz.

• Friday – Shag, shimmer and shine with Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot.

• Saturday – Denim and pearls with the Blackwater Band.

Other activities will include Bobby and Cheryl Collins (beginner shag instructors), Ken and Sandy Jones (shag and line dance lessons), weekend emcee, and a DJ.

For more information, visit https://www.hopeabounds.org/east-coast-shag-classic or Penny Millis at penny@hopeabounds.org or call 910-297-7688.

The event benefits Hope Abounds, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to enhancing the lives of cancer patients.

