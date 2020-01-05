Events, meetings and announcements of interest to the military community

Things to do

• Learn to Skate: Group lessons for youth age 4-17 and adults begin Jan. 6 at Cleland Ice and Inline Skating Rink. Classes, grouped by age and skill level, meet each Monday for six weeks from 5-7:15 p.m. Cost is $120 and includes skate rental.

• Ski Trips: Ski trips to the N.C. mountains are planned for January and February. Each trip departs from Smith Lake Recreation Area at 5 a.m. and returns around 11 p.m. Must be age 16 or older; ages 16-17 must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration is required. For costs and registration, call 910-643-4569. Open to DoD ID cardholders and up to two guests.

• Bridal Expo: A bridal expo is planned for March 1 at the Iron Mike Conference Center. Interested vendors may call 910-907-1945 or 910-907-2582 for information.

• Chess Club: Each second and fourth Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., at Throckmorton Library. Learn to play or test your skills in competition. 910-396-2665

Announcements

• Armed Services YMCA Food Pantry: Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., in Building 2-2411 off Rodney Trail. Open to active duty soldiers, military family members and veterans. Donations and volunteers are welcome. 910-436-0500

• Volunteer Opportunity: The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center at 7489 Raeford Road has several volunteer opportunities available for those with knowledge of fishing and boating. A background check is required. For more information, call 910-868-5003 or go to ncwildlife.org/Learning/Education-Centers/Pechmann.

• Childbirth and Infant Care Classes: FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital's Women & Children's department offers classes on childbirth, infant care, breastfeeding and new siblings at various dates and times, including evenings and Saturdays. For information, registration and course dates, call 910-715-2275. Parents-to-be in the second or third trimester can register for a tour of the Women and Children's Center by calling 800-213-3284.

• Red Cross Volunteer Opportunity: The American Red Cross needs volunteers on Fort Bragg to work with military members and veterans. To become a volunteer, apply online at redcross.org or contact Cindy Taylor at 910-907-7124 or cindy.taylor3@Redcross.org.

• Career Resource Center: The Fort Bragg Career Resource Center is in Bldg. 3-1318, Old Stable Lane. The center provides educational and employment opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans and family members as they move to civilian life. For more information, call 910-432-0700.

• USO of North Carolina: Volunteers are needed for the center and for event support in the Soldier Support Center, Warrior Transition Battalion, and at Fayetteville Regional Airport. Register online at volunteers.uso.org.

• Blood Donors: The Fort Bragg Blood Donor Center is in urgent need of donations, particularly Type O blood. The center, in Bldg. 8-4156, Souter Place, is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 910-396-9925

Meetings

• Cape Fear Chapter, Military Officers Association of America: Recruiting new members. Membership is open to all commissioned officers and commissioned warrant officers, either active duty, retired or former. Reserves and National Guard of all seven uniformed services and their spouse or their surviving spouse are eligible and encouraged to join. Meetings are bimonthly at a Fort Bragg club or local restaurant. Information at cfmoaa.org

• Association of the United States Army: AUSA is recruiting new members. Membership is open to all personnel to include commissioned, noncommissioned, warrant officers and enlisted personnel. Retirees, active duty, Army Reserve/National Guard, all members of the uniformed services and Department of Army civilians are eligible plus all business owners or just regular citizens. For meeting location and time contact irwally63@gmail.com.

• Retired Signal Soldiers Association: Recruiting new members. Reaching out to all active duty/retired officers, enlisted and veterans of all ranks to join. Meetings are the second Saturday of every other month. The next meeting is Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m. in the Womack Army Medical Center dining facility. A pay-as-you-go breakfast buffet begins at 7:30. Contact Clint Washington at 910-303-4154.

• Retired Military Association and Auxiliary: Retirees of all military branches are eligible to join. Second Friday of each month. Potluck begins at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 at the Retired Military Association building, 120 Elizabethtown Road. 910-486-9398

• Sergeants Major Association: All sergeants major, active and retired, are invited to join. Meetings are the second Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. in the Womack Army Medical Center dining facility. Breakfast is served at 7. 910-670-8409

• Marine Corps League: The Shawn Knisley Detachment of the MCL is open to active and veteran Marines and Navy FMF corpsmen. The league has an informal breakfast social at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at JK’s Family Restaurant, 125 Owen Drive. 910-426-0715 or 910-977-8448. FB: MarinesFayetteville

Museums

• 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum: 5108 Ardennes St. The museum houses more than 5,000 artifacts from all eras of the division's history. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free; donations are welcome.

• North Carolina Veterans Park: 300 Bragg Blvd., adjacent to the Airborne & Special Operations Museum. The park has memorials, sculptures, a fountain and a visitors center with exhibits. 910-433-1547, ncveteranspark.org

• Airborne & Special Operations Museum: Military exhibits on display in the museum at Hay Street and Bragg Boulevard. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Free. 910-643-2779

• Averasboro Battlefield Museum: 3300 N.C. 82, Dunn (Exit 71 off Interstate 95). Site of the March 1865 Battle of Averasboro. The site features a museum, plus occasional re-enactments and living-history programs. 910-891-5019 or averasboro.com.

• Bentonville Battlefield: 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks. Tour the battlefield and the historic Harper House. New walking trails give visitors greater access to the site of the battle. The Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site is at 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks. 910-594-0789

• House in the Horseshoe: 288 Alston House Road, Sanford. The Revolutionary War era house was the site of a skirmish between Whigs and Tories in 1781. The site features the house and other historic structures, exhibits, a gift shop and a picnic area. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 910-947-2051.

Services

• Healing Waters Fly Fishing: Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. The Fayetteville chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road. For information, call Thomas Carpenter at 910-868-5003, ext 11 or email tom.carpenter@projecthealingwaters.org.

• Fayetteville Vet Center: 2301 Robeson St., Suite 103. Free mental health counseling for combat veterans and active-duty service members. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 910-488-6252 for an initial assessment appointment. Go to vetcenter.va.gov for more information.

• Domestic violence: The Fort Bragg Victim Advocate Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 910-322-3418. Anyone seeking assistance may remain anonymous. Nonmilitary resources: The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233, and Cumberland County Care Center/Domestic Violence Shelter is 910-677-2532.

• Crisis assistance: Soldiers and families in need of assistance concerning suicide or potential suicide can get help from trained consultants 24 hours a day. militaryonesource.com or 800-342-9647.

• Military support groups: Weekly, confidential and free support groups and individual therapy for military dependents, veterans and military-affiliated civilians. Sessions are offered off base, in a private Fayetteville location, and participants are encouraged to remain anonymous. 904-274-3571

Veterans

• Harnett County Veterans Services: 817 S. 8th St., Lillington. For more information on Harnett County Veterans Services, go to harnett.org/veterans or call 910-893-7574.

• Cumberland County Veterans Services: 301 Russell St. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m, and Friday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. 910-677-2970

• Disabled American Veterans: Cumberland County Chapter meets the fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at 520 Johnson St. The chapter helps veterans with claims Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 910-868-2251

