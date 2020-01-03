Sitting off of a dead-end gravel road and surrounded on all sides by thick trees, Kathy and Richard Hills’ Fallston area home should be the perfect escape from the outside world for the hard-working couple.

Situated in the middle of a 10-acre plot, their home has ample room for the pair and their 11-year-old grandson, Austin Morales, and has more than enough space for their 12 dogs, most of which they’ve rescued and raised in their 13 years on the property.

But even this little slice of God’s country isn’t without a problem.

Since moving into their home, the Hill family has been beset by hunters moving through their property, ignoring multiple signs that the land is privately owned and trespassers will be prosecuted if caught.

Kathy said she still remembers the first group of hunters to come onto their property, running raccoon dogs through the woods and up to the Hill residence.

“We were in the den watching TV, and we heard the god-awfullest noise. He jumped up, and I jumped up and the hunters were shining lights in the bedroom window. It sounded like a herd of buffalo or something outside,” she said.

Since then, it’s been a steady stream of hunters and their dogs, tracking everything from raccoon and rabbits to deer and other game.

“It’s a lot of people from outside the area and them bringing in other people,” said Richard. “It really gets down to just because their grandparents or whoever dating back to George Washington used to own this land – and they don’t own it anymore – they think it’s still theirs.”

The issue came to a head when one of their dogs, a German shepherd named Sheba, was shot in the leg on Christmas Eve. The dog is expected to recover, but is currently still sporting a sizable hole in her back leg where she was shot. When she gets up to move around, it still bleeds a little. Richard said he’s tried bandaging it, but Sheba only removes it at the first opportunity.

“I cleaned it out as best I could when we found her. Luckily I know some people who work for veterinarians and were able to help us to take care of her,” said Richard.

Sheba isn’t the first of the Hill’s animals to have a run in with wayward hunters. Years ago another of their dogs was shot by another hunter. Richard was able to track down the hunter responsible for that with the help of the community.

Shortly before Sheba was shot, another family dog disappeared from their backyard and hasn’t been seen since.

“We are really tired of our dogs getting shot,” he said. “If you can’t tell a dog and a deer apart, you really don’t need to be shooting.”

The family dogs aren’t the only ones endangered by the trespassing hunters. The Hill house has been shot at multiple times and hit at least twice. The most recent occurring while Kathy was on her back porch. An errant shot came from the woods and struck a grill just a few feet away from her. The grill still works, but now sports a small brown dent where the bullet struck.

“You know when something like that happens you are gonna duck. Well I ducked down, and there comes a second shot and if I hadn’t ducked down it would have hit me in the head. I had to crawl in the house,” she said. “That’s a scary feeling. You can’t sit on your back porch because you might get shot in the head because someone is out at 9:30 shooting.”

Kathy said she is worried her grandson will eventually experience something similar. More than once the boy has come running back from his bus stop complaining that he can hear hunters nearby.

“He plays in this backyard. He plays in the front yard. What if they get out here and take a pot shot at him, or they are shooting and it hits him. They are not paying attention or anything,” she said.

The Hills have attempted to stymie the flow of unwelcome hunters since they first started arriving. The couple posted no trespassing signs, but the warnings have been ignored. One particularly bold hunter tried to remove the signs and post his own trespassing warnings as if he owned the land in their place.

Richard said he has personally gone through the woods to run hunters off, and he’s had to tear down other people’s deer stands on his property.

The few hunters he has confronted, he said, didn’t seem to care they weren’t wanted on his land, or the danger they posed to his family.

“It was just like yeah, so what, you know,” he said.

The couple asked the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols in the area to help dissuade hunters. The department did increase the number of cars patrolling their street and have been willing to come address hunters when the Hills report them in the woods, but their presence hasn’t seemed to ward off any trespassers.

Despite their troubles with hunters over the last 13 years, the Hills insist they are not anti-hunting or against hunters. Richard said he is willing to allow hunters who ask for permission to use his land to hunt.

“Just go out back and if it wanders into the yard or the driveway, leave it alone,” he said. “The problem is that 90, 95 percent of them aren’t asking first. It shows a real lack of respect.”

The couple said they won’t let the problem force them to move, but they are planning to fence in their yard to protect their dogs and will expand to fencing off the rest of their property at some point, though there’s no guarantee that will stop people.

“This is our home. This is our land. We don’t bother Joe Blow over there or Henry Fred over there. We work. We come home. We want to be safe in our own area. That’s all I’m asking,” said Kathy.

