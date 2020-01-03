In 2019 there were several Jacksonville-area roadway projects finished, but there were a lot that were put on hold. Currently, Jacksonville has one project under construction.

Jacksonville Transportation Services Director Anthony Prinz said the city “had a number of recent projects that that have been successful,” with good feedback from drivers.

Jacksonville added a new stoplight at the intersection of Gum Branch Road and Plantation Boulevard and a new HAWK beacon was activated at a Henderson Drive crosswalk.

The HAWK signal, which stands for High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk, was activated in October in an effort to improve pedestrian safety in front of Jacksonville High School following two students being hit by cars, The Daily News reported.

“Jacksonville Parkway, West Huff, Piney Green Road, Wilson Boulevard have been great improvements,” he said. “And we are certainly looking for more improvements.”

One in particular, Prinz said, was a widening project for Western Bouelvard and Gum Branch Road.

“It’s been under construction for some time now and all the utility work should be done,” he said. “We are hoping it opens up sometime next year.”

But that’s the only current project.

Other projects, Prinz said, are not under construction and have “been put on hold until further notice” because of Department of Transportation funding issues.

The NCDOT put 21 Onslow County roadway projects on hold indefinitely in late August in an effort to stabilize finances following lawsuits, storm expenses that had not yet been refunded, and rising material costs, The Daily News reported.

“There are other projects in the pipeline that will be released as soon as funding is available. This happens once in a while,” Prinz said. “The DOT put projects on hold hoping to recoup some of the revenue. What we heard is that sometime next year, not exactly sure when, we will start to see things break again.”

One of the projects in the works once funding is available is an improvement on Gum Branch Road north of Jacksonville, Prinz said.

He added the intent is to add a paved shoulder and to straighten curved turn lanes.

“Hopefully it improves safety,” Prinz said. “Hopefully we will see that under construction some time next year. Another one we are looking forward to is the widening of Western Boulevard and Gateway North. We are also going to widen Western Boulevard and Gateway South, right there at Chick-fil-A. And a number of other projects on 258 are in the hopper already. We are waiting for the funding to be able to execute these.”

To see a list of projects planned for the Jacksonville area as well as their current status and estimated construction date, visit jumpo-nc.org/projects

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com or by calling 910-219-8472. Follow him on twitter @jdnsports. For digital subscription information, click here.