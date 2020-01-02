Here's a look at some of the restaurants the Observer staff has sampled. Each week we add our latest review and drop the oldest.

Max & Moritz Bakery and Restaurant: 5945 Cliffdale Road, Suite 1104, Cliffdale Square Shopping Center. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. German food. 910-826-8400. $-$$

Hot Diggidy Dog: 106 Roxie Ave., Fayetteville. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, fries and milkshakes. 910-426-1300. $

Gusto Napoletano: 2711 Raeford Road, Unit 112, Holly Walk shopping center. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza, sandwiches, desserts. 910-779-0622. $-$$

Archway Burgers, Dogs and Beer: 133 Person St. Monday - Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open for all downtown events. Gourmet Southern-style burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches. 910-758-9449. archwaybdb@gmail.com. $

Beans Gone Wild: 2070 Club Pond Road, Raeford; Shoppes at Raeford shopping center next to Walmart; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday; gourmet Southern food made from scratch. Catering available; 910-565-3722; beansgonewild.org. $-$$

A Taste of New York Deli, Pizza Cafe: 277 Flagstone Lane, Raeford. Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast on Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m., and Sunday all day. Authentic New York-style deli and pizza cafe. 910-848-0850; tnydelipizza.com; Facebook

New York Restaurant: 201 N. Eastern Blvd. Hours: Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast, 6 to 11:30 a.m. American family-style meals that include breakfast, hot and cold sandwiches, soups, salads, spaghetti and fried pork chops. Contact: 910-483-4702 $

$: Up to $10

$$: $10 to $20

$$$: $20 and up