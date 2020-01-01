ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Raylon Sha’wntea Jowers, 26, of 302 Carters Grove Road, Apt. B, was charged with larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, financial card theft, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, $20,000 secured bond, Jan. 23.

• Casey Partin, 34, of 316 Willamson St., was charged with possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, Jan. 21

• Cameron Miguel Wilson, 20, homeless of Lexington, was charged with felony conspiracy, aid and abet of larceny, misdemeanor larceny, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 28.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• A ventilation fan and various tools valued at $2,018 was reported stolen between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27 from a storage facility located on Dixon Street.