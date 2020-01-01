Crisis center opened in February, YMCA opened in October

Editor’s note: The Daily News looked at the top stories of 2019, and the YMCA and Dix Crisis Intervention Center opening after years of planning, fundraising and organizing were significant for the Onslow County community. They received honorable mentions on this year’s list.

The New River YMCA and the Dix Crisis Intervention Center have been embraced by the community since their openings in 2019.

“The power of the Y has really brought in stories that no one else could have scripted prior to opening,” YMCA Executive Director Jane Schirmer said. “We are here to serve and that’s why we have been around for 175 years.”

Onslow’s YMCA, located at 159 Chaney Ave. in Jacksonville, opened in October.

The 8,000 square foot building includes a community room with full kitchen, child-watch room filled with toys, and a large exercise room for group classes like yoga and Zumba.

The Dix Crisis Intervention Center at 215 Memorial Drive opened in February, and like the YMCA the crisis center has been well-received by the community, according to site director Grace Dolfi.

“The community has really come together, but it hasn’t just been Onslow or the city of Jacksonville, but also surrounding communities who have supported this,” Dolfi said. “This shows that people are looking to make a change and make a positive impact.

“We have been excited about the feedback we have received from the community and we are excited to keep being able to serve.”

Dolfi said the crisis center has helped “close to 500 people” and added many of those individuals were self-refers to referred to by friends and family.

Going forward, the center looks to receive an Involuntary Commitment (IVC) designation.

“Right now we are just voluntary, but when we receive the designation next year, if you are unsafe, you can be here involuntary,” Dolfi said. “We will continue to offer our services as we have been, but we have submitted an application to for the IVC designation and we hope that comes soon.”

Only four miles down the road, the YMCA has also served the area.

Schirmer said January the YMCA kicks off with several events.

“January is always self-motivated month, February is healthy heart focus month and come march, we will have a March Madness fitness challenge,” she said. “And on Jan. 23, we will have the American Red Cross blood drive.

“But the great thing is that we do things outside healthy and wellness. We have services for parents and children. In November we had a date night where parents, members and non-members, could drop their children off for a small fee and go shopping or do what they needed to do. It was so awesome.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com or by calling 910-219-8472. Follow him on twitter @jdnsports. For digital subscription information, click here.