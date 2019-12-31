RALEIGH -- Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines congratulates Heather Higgins of Wilmington, for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout, a designation she earned by leading community discussion surrounding the definition of sex trafficking, how to recognize it, and what can be done to help. Additionally, she collected many items for A Safe Place to Go in order to help the victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable—earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change. Whether it’s on a local, national, or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges.

Heather is the daughter of Marisol Sanchez. She is a senior at Hoggard High School. Heather has been in Girl Scouts since 2007 and is in Girl Scout Troop #746 led by Marisol Sanchez and Barbara Medlin.

