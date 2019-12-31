This feature is sponsored by O’Brien Service Company.

School: Codington Elementary

Grade: 5th Grade

Best subjects: Science

Worst subject: ELA

Favorite quote or saying: Don’t think harder, think smarter.

What drives you crazy? Older students bullying any student.

What makes you happy? My dog Maverick and my family and friends

Favorite book: Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by: Grace Lin

Favorite movie: Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark

Favorite color: Teal

Favorite food: Nachos

What do you do for fun? Acting at the Thalian Association

Whom do you admire most, and why? I admire my parents because they are always supporting others, and when one is down they never stop trying to get them back up on their feet.

Educational goals: I would like to get into NC State and become an Engineer for the DOT

Career goal: I would like to be an engineer for the DOT or work at the Georgia Aquarium and take care of all the animals.

For Graham Elmore, principal, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? At Codington Elementary we promote a positive school culture through our Codington C.A.R.E.S. initiative. Through this initiative we motivate our students and staff to be Conscientious Achievers that are Respectful, Empathetic and Service oriented. Matthew demonstrates this daily by being accountable and advocating for himself and others in a respectful manner. He is a member of the safety patrol and takes pride in helping to create a welcoming environment that allows his classmates to arrive to class safely and on time. In class, he is responsible, takes pride in his work and a kind group member.

