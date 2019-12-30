LELAND -- Test yourself on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, and run in the 15K race, or try the fun and fast 5K or Beethoven's 1-mile Doggy Dash. The event will be held in Brunswick Forest at 2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway.

The Doggy Dash is not timed and starts at 8:35 a.m. The 15K/5K begins at 9 a.m. The Doggy Dash is great for owners to show off their best four-legged friend and enjoy participating in the race. All dashers get a long-sleeved shirt and pets get a prize. Jog strollers, walkers and racing chairs are welcome.

Registration fees are $50 for 15K, $35 for 5K, and $30 for the Doggy Dash. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Leland/Beethoven15K5K?remMeAttempt=.

Dont’ want to run in the Beethoven race, but still want to contribute? Donate online at https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/NC/Leland/Beethoven15K5K or mail a check to 5032 Randall Parkway, Wilmington NC 28403.

All proceeds benefit the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra and its youth education programs.

