Dec. 2, 2019

Judge Presiding:

James P. Hill Jr.

Augustus Charles McAndrew: 52, 5497 Millie Lane, Asheboro, guilty of felony injuring utility wires/fixtures, fined $2,738.84 in restitution to Randolph Electric Membership Corporation (REMC), $1,920 in court-appointed attorney fees, court costs and court-appointed attorney fees to be a civil judgment, sentenced to 6-17 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 60 months supervised probation, obtain substance abuse assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC), do not go on the property/premises of REMC. Probation longer due to limited income and restitution to pay REMC, defendant’s contact will be through phone, electronically or writing, abide by any 50C order in effect. Do not threaten or harass Roxanne or Richard Miller. Firearm and ammunition not to be returned to defendant, but to be surrendered to Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

Erich McPhatter: 50, 516 Greenfield St., Apt. A, Asheboro, guilty of three counts felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, misdemeanor communicating threats, fined $2,432.50 in court costs, $960 in court-appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 19-32 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 30 months supervised probation, sentenced to 150 days active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail to be served immediately with credit for time served, obtain substance abuse assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC), obtain mental health assessment, including but not limited to medicine management. Report to probation officer by 4 p.m. the next business day after release.

Kasey Alana Allred: 33, 139 Pinecrest Drive, Archdale, guilty of felony probation violation, all monies owed to be a civil judgment, probation revoked, sentenced to 8-19 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections. Court orders defendant be allowed to take prescription medication.

Alicia Donta Paige: 40, 305 E. Guilford St., Thomasville, guilty felony obtaining property by false pretenses, fined $1,297.50 in court costs, $1,600 in restitution to State Employees Credit Union to be paid on schedule, $840 in court-appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 11-23 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 30 months supervised probation.

Alicia Donta Paige: 40, 305 E. Guilford St., Thomasville, guilty of four counts felony obtaining property by false pretenses, fined $422.50 in court costs, sentenced to 11-23 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections to run at the expiration of earlier sentence, 30 months supervised probation, comply with the terms and conditions of earlier sentence.

Emmanuel Santiago: 22, 2337 4th St. NE, Hickory, guilty of misdemeanor larceny, fined $801.27 in restitution, $315 in court-appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 45 days suspended sentence in Randolph County Jail to run at expiration of sentence now serving, 18 months supervised probation, comply with the terms and conditions of the sentence now serving. Transfer probation to Catawba County, no contact with and do not go on or about the property of Barry Branson. Defendant may transfer to unsupervised probation upon full compliance.

Wesley Calhoun: 29, 2530 Walnut Ridge, Randleman, guilty of two counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, all monies owed to be a civil judgment, sentenced to 6-17 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections. Court orders 180 days of jail credit be applied to this case.

Wesley Calhoun: 29, 2530 Walnut Ridge, Randleman, guilty of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, fined $1,737.50 in court costs, $585 in court- appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 6-17 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections to run at expiration of earlier sentence, 24 months supervised probation, obtain substance abuse assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC), contraband seized to be destroyed, report to probation officer by 4:00 p.m. the next business day after release from Department of Adult Corrections.

Justin Gowan: 29, 3053 Denton Road, Thomasville, guilty of felony possession of a stolen firearm, fined $300 in court costs to be a civil judgment, $240 in court-appointed attorney fees, $2,565 in restitution to Darrell Maness, defendant is jointly liable with Tristan Primm, sentenced to 8-19 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 30 months supervised probation, sentenced to 90 days active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served, comply with Cognitive Behavioral Intervention (CBI) classes. No contact with Tristan Primm or Darrell Maness, do not go about their person, premises or property.

Dec. 9, 2019

Judge Presiding:

James P. Hill Jr.

Michael Brady Todd: 57, 10 Lincoln Ave., Asheboro, guilty of misdemeanor probation violation, terminate probation successfully.

Heather Nicole Cagle: 36, 1507 Cedar Grove Road Ext., Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, probation extended 18 months from original expiration date, probation officer to reset payment schedule. Upon full compliance, defendant may transfer to unsupervised probation.

Heather Nicole Cagle: 36, 1507 Cedar Grove Road Ext., Asheboro, continue on probation, probation extended 18 months from original expiration date, probation officer to reset payment schedule. Upon full compliance, defendant may transfer to unsupervised probation.

Michael Lee Dixon: 33, 602 E., Brown St., Randleman, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, comply with 90-day program in Drug Alcohol Recovery Treatment (DART) Cherry when instructed by probation officer, defendant to immediately comply. Probation officer to set new payment plan.

Jquan Kitick Fuller: 22, 1108 Ashwood Circle, Asheboro, guilty of misdemeanor probation violation, all monies owed to be a civil judgment including $125 in court-appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 7 days active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail to be served immediately, terminate probation after split sentence.

Toby Wayne Hiatt: 33, 3434 Meredith Country Road, guilty of felony probation violation out of county, continue on probation, probation extended 24 months from the original expiration date, probation officer to create new payment schedule, sentenced to 45 days active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail followed by 6 months electronic monitoring, obtain and comply with substance abuse assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC).

Toby Wayne Hyatt: 33, 3434 Meredith Country Road, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, fined $180 in court-appointed attorney fees, continue on probation, probation extended 36 months from the original expiration date, probation officer to create new payment plan. Complete 6 months electronic monitoring upon release from 45 days active/split sentence cited in earlier charge. Obtain and comply with substance abuse assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC).

Misty Hurley: 43, 834 Jarvis Miller Road, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, fined $300 in court-appointed attorney fees, continue on probation, sentenced to 24 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail. Should a future probation violation be issued, an order for arrest with $50,000 secured bond, report to probation officer by 4:00 p.m. the next business day after release.

Bradley James Luffman: 29, 2052 King’s Court, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, fined $120 in court- appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 90 days Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) in Department of Adult Corrections, comply with recommendations from Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC). Defendant to pay electronic house arrest (EHA) fees and comply with EHA for 12 months after release.

Bradley James Luffman: 29: 2052 King’s Court, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, probation extended 6 months from the original expiration date, sentenced to 90 days Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) in Department of Adult Corrections. Defendant to pay electronic house arrest (EHA) fees and comply with EHA for 12 months after release.

Kimberly Osborne: 37, 110 Redtip Drive, Biscoe, guilty of felony possession of cocaine (90-96) fined $3,307.50 in court costs, $180 in court-appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 8-19 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 24 months supervised probation, any monies defendant previously paid under 90-96 to be credited toward this sentence. Obtain substance abuse assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC), contraband seized to be destroyed, obtain and comply with Cognitive Behavioral Intervention (CBI) program, 90 days electronic monitoring. Probation to begin after release from Department of Adult Corrections, report to probation officer by 4:00 p.m. the next business day after release.

Ontarious Patterson: 28, 1387 Old Cedar Falls Road, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, probation extended 6 months from the original expiration date, cooperate with Project Safe Neighborhood.

Ontarious Patterson: 28, 1387 Old Cedar Falls Road, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, probation extended 6 months from original expiration date.

Johnathan William Stowers: 22, 5840 Smithwood Road, Liberty, guilty of felony probation violation, fined $120 in court-appointed attorney fees, continue on probation, sentenced to 90 days electronic house arrest (EHA), pay EHA fees. If defendant does not comply with EHA, order for arrest to be issued for $50,000 secured bond.

Johnathan William Stowers: 22, 5840 Smithwood Road, Liberty, guilty of felony probation violation, continue on probation, sentenced to 90 days electronic house arrest (EHA), pay EHA fees. If defendant does not comply with EHA, order for arrest to be issued for $50,000 secured bond.

Ferman Lee Strickland Jr.: 64, 1273 Woodfern Road, Asheboro, guilty of felony probation violation, monies to be civil judgment including $210 in court-appointed attorney fees,continue on probation.

Danny Ray Tilley: 59, 113 Honeycutt St., Randleman, guilty of felony probation violation, fined $180 in court-appointed attorney fees, continue on probation, probation extended 18 months from original expiration date, sentenced to 72 hours quick dip in Randolph County Jail.

Tonya Brittney Totherow: 32, 107 Brigg Place, High Point, guilty of misdemeanor probation violation, terminate probation successfully.

Matthew Ryan Ferree: 26, 820 Old Castle Drive, Asheboro, guilty of felony larceny, fined $1,462.50 in court costs, $180 in court-appointed attorney fees, $1,000 in restitution to Terry Knight, sentenced to 10-21 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 30 months supervised probation, serve 30 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served, obtain substance abuse assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC). Defendant to report to probation officer immediately after leaving the courtroom.

Candice Glover: 23, 186 Dogwood Drive, Troy, guilty of felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, fined $420 in court-appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 6-17 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 27 months supervised probation, obtain substance abuse assessment through Treatment Accountability for a Safer Community (TASC), provide a DNA sample.