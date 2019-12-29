Several notable dates for Onslow County taxpayers will fall within the first two weeks after the new year begins.

The annual property tax listing period begins on Jan. 2 and ends Jan. 31, according to a press release from the county. Additionally, Onslow County property taxes due as of Sept. 1, 2019 will become delinquent if not paid on or before Jan. 6.

Itemized lists of all personal property currently showing on the tax books were mailed by Dec. 20 to taxpayers who listed property in 2019, according to the release. Taxable personal property includes boats, motors, manufactured homes, airplanes, and business personal property, which consists of machinery, equipment, or furnishings used in an income producing capacity. Failure to list the property during the listing period will result in a 10% penalty for each listing period that elapses since the property should have been listed.

The Onslow County Tax Office recommends taxpayers review their listings carefully, delete any items that have been sold or disposed of, and add any newly acquired property, according to the release. Failure to reveal improvements that are subsequently discovered will result in a 10% penalty for each listing period that passes since the improvement was added. Property owners who have structural damages in need of repair as of Jan. 1 should also report those to the tax office’s appraisal division.

In the event property owners do not receive a listing form in the mail, they may obtain a form by contacting the Listing Department at 910-989-2201, or visiting the office in person, according to the release. Taxpayers who have recently moved should contact the tax office to ensure their mailing address is correct.

Listing forms can be submitted by mailing the forms using the return envelope provided, or by visiting the Tax Office at the Onslow County Government Center, 234 NW Corridor Blvd., Jacksonville.

The county tax payment deadline is also approaching for taxes due as of Sept. 1, which will become delinquent if not paid on or before Jan. 6, according to the release. Payments submitted by mail are considered received based on the postmarked date.

Property taxes can be paid by mail, in person, or online by accessing the Onslow County Tax Office online payment page at onslowcountync.gov/tax. Payment can also be made with a credit card by calling 1-800-272-9829. The jurisdiction code for Onslow County is 4333.

The Onslow County Tax Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will be closed on Jan. 1 and Jan. 20 for scheduled holidays.