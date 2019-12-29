By recycling old trees, residents can save landfill space and allow them to make a yearlong contribution

Getting chopped and mulched into tiny pieces is the fate of thousands of Christmas trees that, like the ornaments and holiday lights, have outlived their usefulness for another year.

It might not be the noblest end for trees that for most of December were at the center of holiday celebrations in homes across the region.

But it’s one that’s environmentally friendly and can make sure your tree, now that it’s not needed to light up your family room, can keep contributing all year long.

"Real Christmas trees and wreaths are biodegradable and can be turned into mulch or compost," said Joe Suleyman, New Hanover County’s environmental management director, in a statement. "So we encourage residents in the unincorporated areas of the county to bring them to one of three locations to be recycled into something new and useful."

Officials only have one request for folks looking to drop off their old trees -- make sure they don’t look festive with lights or decorations still on them.

That’s because not only does shredded tinsel not look good around shrubs and trees, but any ornaments or lights left on the trees can damage the shredding machines and be a safety hazard for those doing the mulching.

Artificial trees are also not accepted.

In Wilmington, city trash crews will recycle your tree for you, and there’s no need to call. Just be sure to remove all decorations and place the tree along the curb (out of the street and away from drains) with any other vegetative debris on your normal service day.

Historically, the county has collected discarded trees at its parks, where the trees were shredded and much of the mulch used on site.

This year, sites are at the county’s two Home Depot stores in Monkey Junction and on Old Eastwood Road, and the county landfill on U.S. 421 North -- same as last year.

One notable absence is Ogden Park, which had been been a popular drop-off site. However, without someone stationed out at the park around the clock, guests often didn’t heed instructional signage and dumped their trees at their convenience.

Kate Oelslager, spokeswoman for the county, said the last time the park was used for Christmas tree recycling, staff had to retrieve trees from all kind of places, including ditches.

"It just ended up not being very efficient, and we want to keep the parks looking nice, especially this time of year with so many people off and using them on these unexpected 70-degree days in December," she said.

The county’s Christmas tree recycling program runs through Jan. 15.

Contact the newsroom at 910-343-2384 or Breakingnews@StarNewsOnline.com.