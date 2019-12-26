As this decade draws to a close, The Gazette staff is taking a look back at some of the top stories from the past 10 years.

Here are some of the top stories from 2011:

Gastonia Conference Center becomes reality

Gastonia leaders began discussing the concept of building a convention center or large meeting space in the early 1980s. For most of the next 30 years, those conversations fizzled out, with nothing to show for it.

But in October 2010, city leaders finally broke ground on the Gastonia Conference Center downtown. The state-of-the-art, $10 million facility was unveiled to the public for the first time during a grand opening about a year later when it began hosting events.

At two stories and roughly 30,000 square feet, the center stands along Marietta Street, between Main Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. A three-level, 160-space parking deck was built behind it.

Critics questioned building such an expensive facility in tough economic times, but city leaders remained stalwart, reasoning that it’s a well-founded economic development initiative. The project would be financed with limited obligation bonds and repaid with hotel occupancy tax revenues over 23 years.

Gaston pays tribute to fallen in Afghanistan

Lance Cpl. Nic O’Brien, a 2008 graduate of East Gaston High School, was killed while serving with the Marine Corps on June 9, 2011, in Afghanistan.

He was the first member of the armed forces from Gaston County to die in the Afghanistan war, which began a decade earlier after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Nic O’Brien’s father, Richard O’Brien of Gaston County, said his son and his fellow Marines were on routine foot patrol near the town of Sangin, in Helmand Province, when a roadside bomb exploded and killed him.

O’Brien’s battalion began a seven-month rotation in Afghanistan at the end of March.

He turned 21 years old just weeks before his death. In high school, O’Brien excelled as an athlete, playing both soccer and baseball. Hundreds of people braved 91-degree temperatures as O’Brien’s funeral procession made its way down Franklin Boulevard on June 20.

Some waved flags; others removed their hats out of respect for Gaston’s fallen hero.

Determined to join the Marine Corps, O’Brien had declined college scholarships to join the Marine Corps in October 2009. He completed boot camp in early 2010. The story touched the hearts of people across Gaston County, particularly in Stanley where O’Brien played recreational baseball.

His friends created a makeshift memorial following his death at the baseball field near Kiser Elementary School.

Aging schools on verge of closure

While the new Stuart W. Cramer High was under construction, three other schools were on the verge of closing.

An analysis of school buildings by the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute recommended the school system close two elementary schools and one middle school because of their age, low enrollment and proximity to other schools.

The plan called for closure of Rhyne Elementary, McAdenville Elementary and York Chester Middle. If closed, attendance lines would be redrawn and students would go to neighboring schools.

That news led to a protest at Rhyne, and parents gathered signatures in support of keeping the schools open.

While McAdenville Elementary and York Chester Middle remain open in 2019, Rhyne Elementary closed in 2015.

The conviction of Danny Hembree

The story of Danny Robbie Hembree included drugs, sex, alcohol and murder.

The 49-year-old Gaston County man was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death on Nov. 18, 2011. Jurors listened to weeks of testimony including two confession videos in which Hembree told detectives how he suffocated 17-year-old Heather Catterton after a night of cocaine-fueled sex.

Catterton’s body was found in a culvert in South Carolina. She was last seen alive while partying with Hembree, who was dating her sister at the time.

Hembree also confessed to strangling to death Randi Dean Saldana, a 30-year-old woman with whom he also smoked crack and engaged in sex.

Catterton and Saldana were killed in the summer of 2009. Both their bodies were found dumped along the side of the road about six miles apart. Hembree was also charged in the 1992 killing of Deborah Ratchford, but charges were later dropped when District Attorney Locke Bell determined there wasn’t enough evidence to link him to the crime.

Hembree originally earned a mistrial in the Saldana case, but later pleaded guilty to second- degree murder in that case in exchange for 26 years in prison.

In 2017, Hembree pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Catterton’s death.

Freightliner adds hundreds of jobs

Freightliner and its parent company Daimler went on an unexpected hiring binge in 2011 at its manufacturing plants in Mount Holly and Gastonia.

The company recalled all of its previously laid-off workers and hired some first-time employees.

Daimler Trucks North America announced that June it would add nearly 700 jobs, with new hires making up more than half.

Some of those laid off workers had been laid off for four years or more. Union contracts preserved their rights to any jobs that opened.

It was major news for the one of the county’s largest employers. At its peak, Gastonia’s parts plant had 1,300 employees. In the bleakest days of the recession, the Mount Holly and Gastonia plants combined had fewer than 600.

Top stories of 2011 compiled by Eric Wildstein. Reporting for these stories originally by Michael Barrett, Wade Allen, Amanda Memrick, Diane Turbyfill and Leo Hohmann.