Scientists and advocates continue to work on contamination issue

It’s been two years since the StarNews first wrote about GenX and other chemical compounds contaminating the Cape Fear River. But the lasting impact of the decades of chemical dumping from the Chemours Fayetteville Works plant continues to be a concern to local communities and officials.

“I think there is more awareness that this is a class of chemicals were talking about here,” said Emily Donovan with Clean Cape Fear, a group focused on local water quality. “It’s more than GenX, which is only about 12 percent of what we’ve found in the water.”

In fact, there’s still much more to know about these per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (known as PFAS), which are used in a variety of manufacturing industries -- and their impacts on human and environmental health.

WHAT’S NEW: Research continues to be done on the local impact of these substances. N.C. State University’s Dr. Detlef Knappe, one of the original scientists working on this issue, conducted an analysis of Cape Fear River samples taken in 2014 and 2015. Earlier this year, he found concentrations of PFAS at levels thousands of times higher than what North Carolina considers safe.

In April, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s board approved a $43 million project to add special filters to its Wilmington Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, which should remove 90 percent of the PFAS contamination from the raw water.

This summer, Donovan also traveled to Washington, D.C., to speak with local elected officials and to testify before Congress in an effort to regulate PFAS on a federal level.

WHAT’S NEXT: Donovan said she hopes that there will be more interim solutions for clean drinking water offered to locals until other treatment options are in place. (The updates at CFPUA, for example, are not scheduled to go online in early 2022.) Although there haven’t been a lot of results in Washington in regards to PFAS, she said there are still opportunities in the House of Representatives that haven’t been voted on yet, but could be in early 2020.

“It will be interesting to see if this is a campaign topic next year,” Donovan said. “I think it will be.”