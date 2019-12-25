Ira Matney, Matthew and Leslie Shaffer, Lindsey Tate Cisneros, Kimberly Johnson and Randy Mabe were formerly inducted into Civitan membership of the Silver Valley club. Conducting the ceremony was Christy Hopkins of the Richfield Civitan Club and the immediate past governor of North Carolina District West Civitan.

The event took place at the annual club Christmas party on Dec. 9. The party was held in Denton at Park Place Centre with 36 people in attendance.

Project Santa garners community support

Last week, Santa and his elves prepared to deliver in Silver Valley on Christmas Eve. Eighty children from 35 families have gifts of clothing and toys awaiting them on Christmas Day becasue of this annual project of the club.

The students, faculty and staff of Silver Valley Elementary School contributed a large amount of food items continuing a tradition that began in 1994.

The local Food Lion store has provided 292 food boxes through their ‘Holidays Without Hunger’ program. Their customers purchased $5 boxes and donated them to their neighbors through Project Santa. Volunteers distributed food to 40 households of families or seniors in need.

Santa will made his annual visit to Kateland Family Care on Dec. 19 to present gifts to the ladies.

Civitan Project Santa is made possible from the support of more than two dozen monetary contributions as well as donations of toys, food and clothing. Generous patrons of Project Santa have given amounts ranging from $20 to $500 each.

As is typical, expenditures will exceed the dollars received. Cash contributions may still be made to the Silver Valley Civitan Club, Inc., c/o Treasurer Gary Arnold, 7213 Old Highway 64, Trinity, NC 27370.

The feature article of the December issue of Davidson Living magazine, published by The Dispatch, covered some of the history of Silver Valley Civitan Project Santa. The roots of the project began in 1966 and came to fruition the following year. Deliveries will be made for a 53rd year on Dec. 24.

The Civitan club entered a float in the annual Denton Christmas Parade with 16 representatives promoting the 53rd edition of Civitan Project Santa.

Purcahse pecans

Pleasant Grove United Methodist Women are selling Mascot Pecans again this year. They have pound bags of pecans halves and pieces for $11 each and specialty pecans, chocolate covered, chocolate caramel and salted roasted for $8 each. Contact number to purchase pecans is 336-247-1445.

Pleasant Grove United Methodist Women has also published another ccok book. It is the Best of the Best of Pleasant Grove. They are $12 each. You can use same contact number to purchase a cookbook also.