Tuesday

Dec 24, 2019 at 6:01 AM


This feature is sponsored by O’Brien Service Company.

School: Bellamy Elementary School


Grade: 5th Grade


Best subjects: Writing


Worst subject: Social Studies


Favorite quote or saying: “Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile.”


What drives you crazy? When people act cool for attention


What makes you happy? Freestyle dancing and singing


Favorite book: Rage of the Tiger


Favorite movie: Now and Then


Favorite color: Navy


Favorite food: Watermelon


What do you do for fun? Arts and Crafts


Whom do you admire most, and why? My mom because she always encourages me to be myself.


Educational goals: I want to go to UNC-W after I graduate from high school.


Career goal: I want to be a therapist.


For Leah Southerland, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Kelsey is very helpful. She always puts others before herself, and she is a very hard worker.


To see all of this year’s Students of the Week, go to StarNewsOnline.com/students.