The Empty Stocking Fund raises a substantial amount of money for the Salvation Army each year.

The fund has been part of the Sun Journal for more than 50 years. The Salvation Army staff and volunteers, as well as the Sun Journal, are grateful for the community’s support.

Today’s featured family: Fire has destroyed this family’s home. Your continuous donations have allowed us to help this family with clothes, food and gifts for Christmas. They are so thankful and appreciate the love their community shows all year round.

Donations can be:

• Brought to the Salvation Army’s main office at 1402 Rhem Ave. in New Bern from 8 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

• Brought to the Sun Journal office at 3200 Wellons Blvd. in New Bern from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

• Mailed to the Salvation Army, Drawer E, New Bern NC 28563.

• Sun Journal, P.O. Box 13948, New Bern NC 28561-3948.

Checks should be made out to the Empty Stocking Fund.

New donations: A-1 Tree, Inc. - $500, Anonymous - $300, R.P. Daniels (In memory of Ed Daniels) - $250, Anonymous (In memory of Det. Donald Miller, NBPD) - $200, Robert & Kaye Rich - $100, ST. Mary’s FWB Church - Oleta Stilley Class - $100, Edward & Carol Haggett (In memory of MaryAnn) - $50.

Total donations to date: $21,445