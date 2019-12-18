ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Cory Derone Borders, 39, of 114 Tremont St., Thomasville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor assault on a female, domestic hold, Jan. 8.

• Jessie Mae Rodriguez, 39, of 5674 Old Thomasville Road, Lot 5, Archdale, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, $10,000 secured bond, Jan. 28.

• Jonathan Michael Welborn, 27, of 624 E. Ocean Highway, Holly Ridge, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, $10,000 secured bond, March 25.

• Jessica Marie Abernathy, 33, of 307 Moore Drive, was charged with larceny, identity fraud and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $60,000 secured bond, Jan. 31.

• Trumaine Lamarr Hearst, 46, of 300 French St., 1D, Bridgeport, Connecticut, was charged with breaking and entering and misdemeanor criminal trespass, no bond, Jan. 14.

• Jeremiah Lamon Alford, 19, of 18 Parker St., was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, $20,000 secured bond, Jan. 13; possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting arrest, $10,000 secured bond, Jan. 28.

• Marlon Jermaine Bennett, 42, of 128 Oak Hill Drive, was charged with larceny and identity fraud, $2,000 secured bond, Jan. 9.

• Shana Maria Shelly, 29, of 363 Oakdale Lane, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 20.

• Steven Edward Moore, 30, of 150 Prevette Road, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 23.

• Christopher Lee Belcher, 45, homeless, was charged with probation violation, $15,000 secured bond, Jan. 13.