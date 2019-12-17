On Monday, Democrat and Henderson County native Cristal Figueroa filed her official paperwork for North Carolina Senate District 48.

"It’s been three months to the day since I announced the start of my campaign. Since then I have met so many people who are ready for a change in Raleigh," Figueroa said.

"I feel that the needs of the great people of Western North Carolina are overlooked far too often and I plan on changing that".

Figueroa graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She has volunteered to aid victims of domestic violence, works with children who have learning disabilities, and is a legal aid to a local immigration attorney.

"I am an average North Carolinian," Figueroa said, "And it’s time that we are represented in Raleigh.

"I will fight to make sure our teachers are treated with dignity and respect, that our workers are paid a fair wage, and that we are investing in a sustainable future."

For more information, visit www.figueraforncsenate2020.com.